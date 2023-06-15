Growing up, summer vacation was one of my favorite times of the year. We camped, swam, water skied, cooked out, played with the neighbor kids, etc. However, for me, the most wonderful part about the long summer days was reading voraciously.
Summertime meant I could read without interruption. I would do my chores and open a book. I often read late into the night. I visited the library numerous times a month, often getting permission to take home a few extra.
I loved nothing better than sitting with my soda and a book, either inside or out, and reading the long, hot summer days away. My mother often told me the house could fall around me and I would not notice if, and I quote, “your nose was stuck in a book.”
During the school year, at least until we were in high school, we had regular bedtimes. I was never ready to go to bed because I wanted to read. My parents eventually acquiesced and allowed to me stay up and read as late as possible if I got up on time in the mornings and kept my grades up. I recall reading a particularly frightening true crime book about Charles Manson while in high school and then sleeping on the floor of my parents’ room late one night after finishing it.
Although I do not have the long, uninterrupted periods of summer reading I had growing up, it hasn’t deterred me from “sticking my nose in a book” any chance I get. My favorite time now is when I am at the beach. It is not unusual for me to read five books or more while on vacation.
Having said all of this, I want to recommend a fabulous book to any of you who love to read: “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver. I may have mentioned this before, I cannot recall, but she wrote a book that received critical acclaim titled “The Poisonwood Bible” which I never read.
Anyway, “Demon Copperhead” is set in Appalachia and is a harrowing story about addiction, redemption, and relationships. In fact, it just won the Pulitzer Prize and I, along with my friends who have also read it, am not surprised. Kingsolver has a powerful and unique writing style that will leave you breathless with anticipation as the story unfolds. You do not have to take my word for it: the book has received more than 42,000 ratings on Amazon with the average being 4.5 out of 5 stars. It is lengthy with more than 550 pages but one you really will not want to put down.
***
Summer always means outdoor events at the Cumberland County Community Complex. June 17, it is the Rumble on the Mountain annual truck and tractor pull with proceeds benefiting Lady Jet and Jet basketball. The tractor pull will feature mini trucks, four-wheel drive local gas trucks, diesel trucks, superstocks, and more. Admission is $10 for adults with kids under ten admitted free. All the action starts at 7 p.m.
***
If you are interested in hearing live music over the next few days, you may want to check out the music at one or more of the area venues. Tonight, on the small stage at the Grove in Fairfield Glade will be Shannon Libby beginning at 6 p.m; Tuesday night, June 20, at 6 p.m. is Four on the Floor, at Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion; and then next Thursday night, June 24, at the Amp in Downtown Crossville is Borrowed Mule. These concerts are free, and you can find food vendors set up in the area.
***
Thousands of you will be celebrating Father’s Day this weekend. If you are on the waterways, please make sure you watch the weather, wear life preservers, and watch out for other boaters.
