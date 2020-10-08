Alanis Morisette had a song in the early 1990s titled “Ironic.” A few of the lyrics are questions asking about the irony of circumstances. For example here are some of the lyrics:
“An old man, turned 98, won the lottery and died the next day… it is a death row pardon, two minutes too late… it is like rain on your wedding day; or a free ride when you have already paid… isn’t it ironic, don’t you think?”
This is the first song I thought of when I heard a new story indicating there is a push, at least in some parts of the country, to cancel Halloween. That is a little ironic don’t you think? Cancel Halloween when we have been wearing masks for months now? We have never been more prepared for the Oct. 31 holiday than we are now!
Obviously, I understand the reasoning behind, maybe not canceling it all together, but looking at different ways to celebrate Halloween due to COVID-19. I heard someone suggest perhaps the kids could stay home and their extended families could drive by and throw candy in their yards while the kids stood outside in their costumes. Another recommendation is to leave a bowl of candy on the deck, porch, or a table, and let kids come up and get the candy and leave.
Candy and costume makers were apparently really looking forward to this Halloween prior to the onslaught of the virus because it lands on a Saturday this year. Halloween candy and costumes are a billion dollar a year industry and reports indicate that manufacturers of both have scaled back production this holiday as expectations for a full blown Halloween are low.
The Centers for Disease Control are suggesting high risk activities be curtailed. They cite those as being door-to-door trick-or-treating; indoor costume parties; hayrides and tractor rides; and trunk or treats. The CDC recommends lower risk events such as one-way trick-or-treating with individually wrapped goodie bags lined up for families to grab and go or open air, one-way, walk through haunted forests.
The CDC also says traditional Halloween type masks should not be worn this year unless “it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers your mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around your face. They also advise not slapping a plastic mask over a coronavirus one as it can make it difficult to breathe.
One outdoor event going on this month with a Halloween-based theme is the Haunted Hidden Hollow. It will be open every weekend this month on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 until 11 p.m. It is located at 949 Fred Tollett Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.