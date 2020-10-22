It is a strange year, to say the least.
Fortunately, some things remain the same with schools releasing their outstanding senior lists; the annual Coats for the Cold drive; and organizations offering socially distanced Halloween events.
There is comfort in routine, particularly during this embattled year.
Stone Memorial High School has named its 2020-’21 senior superlatives (I hope to have Cumberland County High School’s by my next publication). There are 24 recipients this year.
Panther linebacker Grant Finley and Lady Panther basketball standout Tessa Miller have been voted Mr. and Mrs. Stone Memorial High School. These awards are the result of voting by their classmates in the graduating class.
Other winners include:
Most School Spirited — Jack Eldridge and Taylor McGinnis
Most Athletic — Andres Flores and Mattie Buck
Most Changed — Ethan Cole and Hailey Reagan
Least Changed — Carter Pickel and Chloe Smith
Most Likely to Succeed — Cade McClellan and Kayle Davis
Most Likely to Become Famous — Jason Page and Morgan Wilson
Trendiest — Cole Whitmill and Sophie Welch
Wittiest — Jeremy Faalafua and Rio Breeding
Most Unique — Samuel Phillips and Evie Renfro
Most Attractive — Kaleb McCoy and Karen Perez
Grits — Blake Hall and Sophie Helton
October typically also means the onslaught of cooler weather. If you or someone in your home has a new or gently worn coat you would like to donate, you can do so by participating in the 22nd annual “Coats for the Cold” drive currently underway.
Coats will be accepted through Nov. 16. Drop off locations include Cumberland County Fire Department; Dr. Donald Hooie’s office; Farm Bureau Insurance; First Bank; Highland Federal Savings and Loan; First National Bank of Tennessee; Smart Bank; Regions Bank; EXIT Rocky Top Realty; Tennessee College of Applied Technology; Weichert Realtors-The Webb Agency.
Coats will then be distributed 4-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Tennessee College of Applied Technology on Miller Avenue.
This is a joint project of the Lions Club, Cumberland County Schools Family Resource Center and TCAT. If you need additional information, you may contact Lewis Taylor from the Lions Club at 931-484-6178, Lisa Phillips from the FRC at 931-484-6135 or TCAT’s Jenna DeMars at 931-484-7502.
Fairfield Glade Rotary is presenting “Hippie Fest 2020” this weekend at The Square on the corner of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. Rotarians say this will feature The WannaBeatles, one of the top Beatles tribute bands in the country. Event-goers will also be treated to other great hits from the “Summer of Love 1967.”
Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the gate, with all proceeds benefiting Rotarian programming.
If you need more information, call or text Jack Williams at 931-210-0543.
***
COVID has also affected our regional theater. The Cumberland County Playhouse is currently opening and operating with physically distanced seating arrangements.
If you are interested in seeing any of the fall/holiday line up shows such as Elvis Has Left the Building, Alabama Story, Every Christmas Story Ever Told and Sanders Family Christmas, check out the Playhouse website at www.ccplayhouse.com or call 931-484-5000 for showtimes and ticket prices.
Weekend high school football action will see the Stone Memorial Panthers at home. They will play host to the Smith County Owls. First kick is at 7 p.m. You can hear the game live on Mix 99.3 with Vince Brown and Shane Wyatt.
The Cumberland County High School Jets are on the road to Bledsoe County where they will face the undefeated Warriors. Game time is 7 p.m. on 102.5 Wow Country with hosts Steve Randel and Greg Maxwell.
If you are looking for some Halloween-themed events over the next few days, below are a few I am aware of you may be interested in:
• The CCHS Jet basketball teams will benefit from the “House of Chaos” at the Cumberland County Complex. The house will be open at 7 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Halloween. Admission is $10.
• “Haunted Hidden Hollow” is open from 7-11 p.m. each Friday and Saturday through Halloween at 949 Fred Tollett Rd.
• Life Care Center of Crossville will host “Harvest Lights” Pumpkin Walk from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. Organizers invite you to walk down their festive pumpkin path on their back patio and share in light refreshments. Social-distancing practices will be followed. All attendees are asked to park in the back parking lot.
• Lake Tansi Village invites all trick or treaters to its “Trunk or Treat” from 5-7 p.m. Halloween, Oct. 31. The event will be held in the Thunderbird parking lot.
• The Clyde York 4-H Center will host a “Trail of Treats” from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at 62 4-H Center Drive. Organizers promise “no tricks, just treats.”
