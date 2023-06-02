If you ask me what my all-time favorite song is, I will answer, without any hesitation at all: Proud Mary.
This iconic song, written by John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival, has stood the test of time.
Written by Fogerty just after completing his National Guard duties during the Vietnam War, he says he combined several of his favorite things in writing it: music, the river, boats, Mark Twain’s writing, and Stephen Foster’s music. It was reportedly written in less than two hours and released in 1968. By 1969, the song climbed to No. 2 on the Billboard Top 100.
As much as I love Fogerty and CCR, it is the aptly named “Queen of Rock and Roll” Tina Turner’s vocal performance of “Proud Mary” that has everlasting appeal and staying power with me. I loved her rendition (even more so with her former husband Ike Turner) who took those prolific lyrics and musical notes and made it their own. If I had to listen to one song for the rest of my life on repeat, this would be it. That is saying a lot, too, as I love music, and have numerous artists and songs that I love. The Turner duo released the song in 1971.
Turner, whose musical career spanned five decades passed away last week at the age of 83. Most of the news reports I saw or heard about the star’s passing, included her singing her signature song, “Proud Mary.”
Turner is a native Tennessean. She hailed from Brownsville in West Tennessee in Haywood County. She associated her musical style with rock’n’roll, rhythm and blues, and soul.
I became a fan of the song, “Proud Mary,” after a visit to a friend of the family when I was about 10-11 years old. My parents’ friends had a teenager daughter who was sent to the store to pick up something. She asked if I wanted to ride along. It wasn’t a question I needed to debate. She was a cool high school girl, with a Mustang — an easy “yes” for me.
It was on our way either to or from the store, she decided to stop by her boyfriend’s garage band practice for a second. I watched transfixed as band members played drums, bass and lead guitars, while the lead singer belted out “Proud Mary” in rehearsal for a gig they had coming up. That was literally all it took. One semi-professional, live performance, and I was hooked … for life on “Proud Mary.”
But as much as I loved the song, no one ever did it as well as Tina Turner. She was simply the best!
* * *
It is Flip Flop Friday tonight on Main St. It is time once again for “Friday at the Crossroads.”
The event begins at 4 and lasts until 8 p.m. You can expect food vendors, entertainment, booths, and a large crowd as you stroll down Main. “Friday at the Crossroads” is sponsored by Downtown Crossville Inc.
* * *
If live music appeals to you, you can stay busy this summer attending three outdoor music venues each week. Thursdays at the Amp kicked off last night with Truly Clueless; Lake Tansi Village’s Summer Concert Series got off to a big start with Jake Hoot, winner of the “The Voice” on Tuesday night; and Fairfield Glade’s Mirror Lake Blast began Monday. Up next at each location includes Bicho Brothers at Lake Tansi’s Waterside Pavilion on Tuesday, June 6; Steep Creek at the Amp on Thursday, June 8; and Keith Robinson and Colours at 6 p.m. today, Friday, June 2, at The Grove at Fairfield Glade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.