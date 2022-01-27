Podcasts are growing in popularity across the country as listeners everywhere tune in to hear stories or gather information on some of their favorite topics.
The latest research indicates podcasts are so sought after right now because they fit into all lifestyles and the subject matter is so incredibly varied.
They are also, at least all the ones I use, free.
If you aren’t familiar with podcasts, here is an official working definition of what they are according to the online dictionary: a digital audio file made available on the internet for downloading to a computer or mobile device, typically available as a series, new installments of which can be received by subscribers automatically.
I have been an avid listener of podcasts (mostly when I am walking) since I stumbled upon “Serial” several years ago.
It was a true crime podcast that dropped each new installment weekly — therefore the word, serial. I was so mesmerized by the story, I anxiously awaited each week’s download with much enthusiasm.
Once it was over, I began seeking out other podcasts to listen to while either exercising or driving.
Statistics indicate as of 2021, more than 104 million Americans are listening to or watching a podcast each month.
Other data of note: more than 66% of Americans say they prefer podcasts over television viewing; there are more than 1 million different podcasts available as of today and the majority of United States citizens say they prefer to listen/watch their podcasts on their mobile device rather than utilizing their computer.
I prefer to listen to podcasts but occasionally will watch one on my iPad or computer.
My topics run the gamut from true crime to mental health to sports to faith-based podcasts.
But there are myriad topics available on everything from puppy training to cooking.
The preset categories on my podcast app include those that are highly rated, comedy, true crime, news, society and culture, sports, business, religion and spirituality, tv and film, history, science, education, leisure, music, government and fiction.
If you have never listened to a podcast and are interested in doing so, I can share how mine works.
I have an iPhone and the podcast icon on it is on the home screen. It is purple and reads “podcasts.”
You can push the icon button and use the search bar that appears at the bottom of your screen to search for a particular subject or even a title of a podcast.
If you have an Android or another type of mobile device, I am not sure how podcasts are accessed on those phones, but I am sure it is probably as easily done as it is on mine.
Podcasts aren’t just for entertainment. Several true crime podcasts have led to the arrest and conviction of perpetrators in cold case crimes.
Another podcast, and one of my favorites, was developed by a University of Tennessee student for a class project. It is now one of the most popular podcasts dealing with true crime.
Podcasts are delivered through a variety of platforms. They include Apple, Stitcher, Spotify, Overcast, RadioPublic, and, of course, Google.
At our office, several of us are avid podcasters. We often listen to the same ones and they have become our “water cooler” topics rather than a show we have watched on television.
I can almost guarantee you, if we aren’t talking sports, we are talking about a podcast. Rather than “must see TV” we now have “must listen to podcast.”
Oh, and if you feel you have something to say, you can even create your own podcast.
There are sites such as Anchor designed to walk you through your own online creation!
***
Hats off to the Cumberland County Fair Association on its big win in Nashville over the weekend.
The fair association won the AAA Fair of the Year Award and brought home a huge trophy!
Weather permitting, there will be a lot of local basketball action.
The Stone Memorial Panthers are celebrating homecoming this week on campus with a variety of dress-up days, including PJ Day and Spirit Day.
The Panthers will play host to White County in district action tonight, Friday, Jan. 28. First tip is at 6, with the Lady Panthers playing first.
Meanwhile, the Cumberland County High School Jets and Lady Jets will be on the road tomorrow night, Saturday, Jan. 29, when they travel to Pickett County in a non-district match up.
Elementary basketball action begins tomorrow with Martin’s Lady Eagles taking the No. 1 seed and Homesteads Bulldogs in the top slot in the boys division.
