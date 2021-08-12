Over the years, as Michael and I have traveled, I typically purchase one or two things: a refrigerator magnet and/or a Christmas ornament depicting our vacation spot or spots.
As you can well imagine, after more than 30 years of marriage, we have accumulated a ton of refrigerator décor. But, this was never an issue until we brought our oldest cat, Adler, into the house.
I told myself I wasn’t going to write any more “cat tales” for a while. However, I can’t resist telling you this one. There are, I would guess, at least a hundred magnets on the side of the refrigerator. They are of myriad colors, shapes, sizes, textures. One of them is in the shape of a cat and is kind of crocheted. It has a smooth, almost furry texture to it.
Each evening when we arrive home, this cat magnet is off the fridge and somewhere around the house. Last night, for example, I found it on the couch. Previous days it was in the hallway, the bathroom floor, on a chair, near the table, etc. Each evening, I pick it up and put it back somewhere different on the fridge. I have placed it in the middle, at the bottom, at the very top, on the left side, on the right side. Yet, every single time, this is the magnet that has been removed from the fridge and carried around the house.
Michael and I couldn’t determine how Adler was even managing to get to this particular magnet when I placed it way up high out of reach of his paws. Until one night, I noticed he was on top of the fridge, swatting at the magnet from his almost near-the-ceiling perch. Sure enough, within seconds, the magnet fell to the floor! He jumped down, picked it up with his mouth, carried over into the living room, and dropped it right in front of me. As if his “catch of the day” was something he expected me to marvel about.
The irony of it all for me is that the magnet is a cat. Now, I am not sure that Adler knows that this particular one is a cat. I mean, it is shaped like a cat, has a little furry texture, but surely he isn’t aware of what it is.
It is almost a cat-and-mouse game to me now, discovering where is the cat magnet going to be. He pulls it off; I find it; put it back on; he pulls it back off … rinse, repeat.
It is literally the funniest thing he does, and trust me, he is a funny cat. His brother, Maslow, is much calmer. He prefers to eat and sleep. Occasionally, he gets a little rambunctious but for the most part, you wouldn’t even know he is around. This is certainly not the case with our boy, Adler. He is going to make sure you know he is present.
Most people, I think, believe cats are anti-social, or that they don’t need people. As a lifelong cat owner, I do feel they are less affectionate, for the most part, than dogs. However, they do love their owners, even if they often don’t show it like their dog counterparts do.
***
Reminder: As of now, the Cumberland County Fair Pageants are scheduled to be held at the Palace Theatre on Aug. 20-21, with the fair opening on Monday, Aug. 23. Girls ages 5-20, who are interested in competing, may contact France Brooks at 931-248-1988 for additional information regarding registration.
