March is “Pets and Mental Health Month.” This means a focus on how important those four-legged creatures are to our overall well-being. It is the topic of at least one of the many awarenesses observed during this third month of the year.
Are you a pet owner? Do you have a cat, dog, horse? Or maybe you own multiple cats, dogs, horses? Maybe your pet is unconventional? Perhaps you have an iguana, turtle, hamster, gerbil, or some other species as your pet.
If you do have pets, then you are probably already cognizant of the fact they are good for our mental health. Studies show pets are much more beneficial to us than we ever realized. As an example, one new poll indicates 86 percent of pet owners feel their animals improve their mental health.
An article written by Simone Marie and reviewed by Danielle Wade, LCSW, and published online by PscyCentral indicates there are at least ten mental health benefits of pets. They make us feel loved and help us to feel less lonely. Pets may help lower blood pressure, assist in lowering stress and anxiety and encourage us to go outdoors more frequently. They can help reduce feelings of depression and aid in making us exercise more. Ift he pet is a service animal, they can help with certain tasks. Pets up our happiness quotient and can help if you are suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Services dogs are known to provide great comfort to some veterans by providing emotional support, companionship and improving autonomy.
One benefit to owning a pet that I didn’t see mentioned in the article, but one I feel is very impactful,is giving the owner a sense of purpose. Elderly folks living alone feel they are needed by their pets to provide shelter, safety, food and companionship. Children can be taught basic life skills by the care and feeding of animals, and widows and/or widowers can find comfort in knowing someone is still waiting for them at home.
Jessi Davis, MA/licensed marriage and family therapist of Crossroads Counseling here in Crossville, says, “Enjoying the company of a pet is a privilege we often take for granted and we many times don’t realize the importance that it can have on our mental health. Pets give us a purpose, love us unconditionally, and even make us laugh. They also improve our mental health in ways such as adding structure and routine to our lives, reducing stress and anxiety, and providing emotional support that might not exist otherwise. I like to think of all pets as ‘therapy pets,’ but most of them are just working covertly.”
If you are a cat lover/owner as I am, or if your pet of choice is something other than a dog, you may not like what comes next. It turns out dogs really are a person’s best friend. Experts say studies show dog owners have the highest overall feeling of well being compared to us cat people and even non-pet people. However, because dogs are often higher maintenance (having to be walked outside, etc.), the author suggests perhaps a cat is the better choice as they are normally less upkeep and can utilize litter boxes and be left unattended for longer periods of time.
Although I am a huge animal lover, I prefer cats as pets. I have always loved cats. This is the first time, however, we have had more than one cat, and I wish we had done it sooner. When our previous cat passed away, we waited a year before adopting two new ones. It is great because Maslow prefers Michael and Adler likes me best…giving each of us our own pet!
Cumberland County High School’s Eve Miclaus is one of only eight students nationwide who has been named as a 2023 Dream Scholar. Eve is the first ever award winner from Roane State Community College. Miclaus, a middle college student, spoke recently at the annual convention held in Chicago. She hopes to become a chemical engineer.
Remember last fall when you went to bed one Saturday night in November and got to sleep an hour longer because the time was changing, and we were falling back? Well, it’s time to pay it back. “Spring Forward” happens while we sleep Saturday night and we actually lose that hour we picked up back in the fall. Be sure and set your clocks forward by sixty minutes before you climb into bed Saturday night.
