If the cost of groceries has been hitting your budget hard, you will be pleased to hear this — if you haven’t already.
Tennesseans will receive a three-month tax-free holiday on groceries starting this summer and lasting until the fall.
This comes after the Tennessee General Assembly approved more than $400 million in tax cuts through the Tennessee Works Tax Act.
Experts say food prices have risen steadily for consumers since 2020, when food was in great demand and supply chains were crippled. The latest report shows food prices rose anywhere from 8.5-9% from March 2022-March 2023. This left consumers, many of whom may have lost hours at their job or were left unemployed, grappling to put food on the table.
So, in an effort to lighten the load of feeding the family, our state leaders have announced from August-October 2023, Tennesseans will not pay any tax on food and food ingredients sold in grocery stores.
State officials say this will not apply to alcoholic beverages, prepared food, candy, tobacco or dietary supplements. Additionally, local governments will be reimbursed by the state for any tax revenues lost during the period.
Since the pandemic, costs have risen on everything. But it is necessities like groceries that are blowing up financial planning for thousands of families across the United States.
As of today, Cumberland Countians are paying sales tax at 9.75% on groceries and other items. Each family should save around $100 during the three-month event.
Other sales tax holidays are also scheduled for Tennesseans this year include the annual Back to School tax free holiday on school supplies, clothing and computers. That tax holiday will be from 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 28-11:59 a.m. Sunday, July 30, right before schools are set to reopen for fall.
* * *
May is here, and that always means graduation is looming for Cumberland County High School seniors. Graduation is just two weeks away for our three high schools.
Phoenix High School is slated to graduate on Wednesday, May 17; Cumberland County High School on Thursday, May 18; and Stone Memorial on Friday, May 19.
Class nights will be held on Monday, May 15, for CCHS and Tuesday, May 16, for SMHS.
The last day of school is May 26, just three weeks from today. Students are to be dismissed at 10 a.m. that day for the summer and just in time for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
* * *
If you like craft shows, you may want to drop by the Cumberland Mountain State Park Recreation Center this weekend.
Area crafters will be displaying their wares from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 6 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, May 7.
* * *
Shout out to Cumberland County High School’s Sweetheart winners. The 61st pageant was won by Cheyenne Emery. Her court includes Carley Turner, first runner-up; Alissa Parsons, second alternate; Marleigh Gargac, third place; and Macey Warner, fourth runner-up. The first CCHS Sweetheart Pageant was held in 1962.
