I was talking with a friend the other day, and we were lamenting the horrible start to March 2020 with the deadly tornadoes and then the global pandemic. I jokingly asked her, “What is next, locusts?”
I was referring, of course, to the 10 plagues of Egypt in the Old Testament, one of which was locusts. (I would have been done after the frogs arrived. Seriously, I would have backed out when I saw all of those leaping reptilian like things all over the place … would not have been a reason to send anymore plagues). It reminds me of that comedian who said if he had been in the movie “Amityville Horror,” the entire movie would have only lasted 16 minutes because he would have vacated the premises the first time he heard a voice telling him to leave!
Anyway, I digress. Apparently, we aren’t getting locusts but a thumb-size insect known as a “murder hornet.” These pesky insects are apparently indigenous to Asia but have made their way to the states. Some have already been spotted in Washington State. They are called murder hornets because they can rip through a bee hive in a matter of minutes, killing all of the bees. The murder hornets decapitate the bees and fly away with their thoraxes to feed their young. Scientists indicate the hornets can rip through a bee every 14 seconds.
They aren’t necessarily fatal to humans, at least I am told, unless stung numerous times or if you are allergic to them. Otherwise, however, their stings can leave a huge, swollen area, on the part of the skin that was stung and can cause excruciating pain for up to six hours afterwards. One beekeeper was apparently stung through his beekeeper suit by a hornet, leaving him feeling as if he had the flu.
The photos I have seen of them aren’t too inviting. They look pretty ominous to me. Some scientists say they have faces like Spider-Man and can grow up to 2 or more inches long.
The good news is: no record of them being spotted in our part of the country yet. The murder hornets are being tracked with as much intensity, scrutiny and professionalism as our local meteorologists Mark Baldwin and Steve Norris track severe or wintry weather for us here on the mountain. They are hoping to eradicate the pesky bugs before they murder our very advantageous bee population, which is crucial to our plants and food sources. So, no need to fret about them here in Tennessee, as of now. Let’s just focus on getting to the other side of this pandemic as safely as possible!
* * *
Cumberland County’s three high schools have scheduled dates for their graduation ceremonies even though the pomp and circumstance will look a lot different this year with limited visitors, etc. As of today, Phoenix High School’s commencement ceremonies are scheduled for June 26; Stone Memorial High School’s on June 29; and Cumberland County High School’s June 30.
* * *
It is Mother’s Day weekend! Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 10. I am sure the celebrations this year will also look a lot different than in prior years since social distancing, or as I like to call it, physical distancing is still being practiced.
So whether you are a mother of one or many; a long-time mother or a new mother … Happy Mother’s Day to you!
