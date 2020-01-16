I was eating lunch with friends the other day and we were discussing the Royals and the decision of Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, to step back as senior members of the Royal Family.
Interesting decision, to say the least …
But our conversation then turned to Princess Diana and her untimely death, and then Elvis, etc.; and we began sharing stories about where we were and what we were doing when we heard about significant news events.
It then occurred to me. Every time I have learned of something atrocious such as the deaths of Elvis and Princess Diana, the space shuttle explosion and the attempted assassination of President Reagan, I was in the car and listening to the radio. Every. Single. Time.
I was on Interstate 40 on my way back from Cookeville to Cumberland County High School for band practice when I learned the King of Rock’n’Roll had died in Memphis. My mom and my sister were in the car with me on that fateful day, Aug. 16th, 1977.
About four years later, I was driving in my car by myself when I heard of the attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan in Washington, DC. John Hinckley Jr. attempted to kill the president on March 30, 1981. I also recall being in the car when I heard that President Reagan joked “I forgot to duck.”
I was in my car alone when I heard on the radio that the space shuttle Challenger had exploded shortly after takeoff in Florida almost 34 years ago this month. The shuttle left the launch pad and exploded in mid-air off the coast of Florida on Jan. 28th, 1986.
Again, I was driving down the road when the news came across the air waves that the shuttle, carrying a school teacher, had exploded.
We were traveling home from a season opener of University of Tennessee football with my husband and friends when we heard about Princess Diana of Wales. We had just reached the I-40/75 split when we heard the awful news Princess Diana was involved in a horrific car crash and had succumbed to her injuries.
Lamenting this fact during our conversation, one of my friends asks, “Do you know how to stop hearing bad news while you are in the car? Just don’t turn on the radio!”
***
It is 2020 Basketball Homecoming Week on both high school campuses this week with homecoming games set for Friday night on each campus.
The Cumberland County High School Jets will play host to Grundy County, while Stone Memorial Panthers will face Warren County in Panther Gymnasium.
At least one elementary school, Stone Elementary, is also celebrating homecoming this week.
All three schools are celebrating different themed days culminating in school colors day on Friday.
***
Cumberland County’s Habitat for Humanity is hosting a golf tournament next Saturday at Dorchester Golf Course. It is a nine-hole scramble with a chili meal at Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church. If you are interested in playing, call Vanessa at 931-484-4565 or email her at Vanessa.habitat@frontier.com.
Healthier Tennessee is sponsoring a Free Family Fun Day tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Cumberland County Community Complex from 9 am until noon. The event will feature healthy food samples; exercise demonstrations; health screenings; drug take back/disposal; and kids activities. Also included is a Family Fun Icicle Run/Walk 5K.
***
Tennessee Titans fans are over the moon, or at least the Batman Building, with the team’s advancement to the next round of playoffs after a big win over the Baltimore Ravens Saturday night.
If the Titans can beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday on their home turf … they will be headed to the Super Bowl next month in Miami to take on the winner of the Green Bay/San Francisco game.
It is a long weekend for Cumberland County students and government workers. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, so students, teachers and all local, state and federal government employees will have an extra day off.
***
Inky Johnson, former University of Tennessee football player and inspirational speaker, will be the guest speaker at Linary Church of Christ next Sunday morning, Jan. 26, at 10 a.m. at the church on Old Hwy. 28, just off of Hwy. 127 S.
Johnson, who suffered a career-ending injury, travels the country inspiring audiences with his story.
If you want or need additional information on this event, call the church office at 931-484-5961.
