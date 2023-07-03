I did something very brave and courageous Saturday.
I went to Buc-ee’s.
I basically went to pick up one item, but full disclosure here, I also visited the massive store for column fodder.
I have been thinking about a couple of things in relation to the world’s largest convenience store and ascertained it would be best if I journeyed out Genesis Rd. on a heavily populated weekend and checked it out myself.
First of all, we were in the area of the 317 interstate exit when we made the decision to go by Buc-ee’s. You probably aren’t going to be surprised to learn that by the time we got to Exit 320, we ended up sitting on the off ramp for about 7 minutes while traffic moved off and into the Buc-ee’s huge parking lot.
The first thing I noticed, and counted, was the number of dogs in the dog park area. I stopped tallying at 17. There was every kind, size and color of dog you could imagine, leashed and enjoying their own walk or bathroom break.
The reasons for my visit on a weekend: I was researching two things. One, could I go there and leave without seeing anyone I know? And secondly, how many different license plates could I count before exiting?
We finally located a parking space and got out of the car. We walked inside. We were indoors in the behemoth for about 20 minutes.
It was shoulder-to-shoulder people. The bathroom line was backed way up the hall. Every check-out lane was full. There were people in every single section of the store.
I scanned the crowd multiple times and … I never saw one single person I knew. Not one.
I am not sure what capacity inside the store is, but having lived here in Cumberland County for all but a few years of my life, it is unusual for me to go somewhere and not know at least one person.
But Saturday at Buc-ee’s, I did not recognize a familiar face. It was almost as if we were traveling and hopped off the interstate to get something to eat or drink instead of vice-versa.
Before we left, I asked Michael to drive slowly around the parking lot and allow me to survey the license plates.
Again, you will not be surprised to learn that I saw 37 different states represented in the parking lot. Just to name a few: Mississippi, Kentucky, Missouri, Alabama, Texas, Illinois, Indiana, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Utah, Wisconsin and California.
It was unbelievable!
Although I went to answer those two questions, I also observed a couple of other things while I was there.
The store is very clean. I am not sure how the managers and employees keep it so orderly when it is literally almost always full and is open 24/7.
The other thing I noticed is how quickly people can check out. The lines look daunting, but at least my experience has been the lines move rather fast.
The stores have become iconic and more of a destination store than a stop by. They originated in Texas in 1982 and have expanded across the south since then.
Until Monday, Cumberland County’s was the only one in the state. Now, a new one has opened off the 407 exit in Sevierville. At 74,000 square feet and more than 120 gas pumps, it is the largest Buc-ee’s and is expected to attract an average of 15,000 more visitors to the 407 exit each day.
But, Sevierville will not hold the largest in the country title for long. A 75,000-square-foot one is slated to open in the store’s home state over the next few months.
I am sure both ours, and the one located up in Sevierville, will be on the must stop list for travelers this holiday weekend.
Next year, Clarksville, TN, residents will have their own store as it is the next location planned for Tennessee.
***
Speaking of holidays, it is a longer-than-normal July Fourth holiday for some this year.
A lot of businesses have decided to extend their Fourth celebration by closing Monday also, since July Fourth falls on a Tuesday.
Don’t forget to stop by the fireworks at Centennial Park on Tuesday night. Mason Fox of City Parks and Recreation says Tucker and the Highland Band will perform from 5:30-8 p.m. with fireworks to follow at dark! This is a free event.
