Two big things happened Sunday: My husband turned 60; and my celebrity crush, Dwayne “The Rock “Johnson, got married.
Michael and I were out of town celebrating his birthday, and I remained oblivious to the news about Johnson until early Monday morning. I literally had just seen the news story when, 5 seconds later, my phone started blowing up with “condolences” etc. over Johnson’s marriage to longtime girlfriend, Lauren Hashian. (I received texts from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. that day). The two exchanged vows in Hawaii after 12 years of dating.
Hashian and I have a lot in common. She is a native of Boston, MA; Boston is my maiden name. Yeah, that is about it for similarities.
Another fun fact about Hashian: her dad, the late Sib Hashian, was the drummer for the 1970s rock group, Boston, one of my favorite groups during high school.
Johnson, former college football player, professional wrestler, and now, highest paid actor in Hollywood, was recently also named “the nicest man in Hollywood” by one of the news outlets.
A dear friend of mine actually had dinner with Johnson one night in the Carolinas just before his meteoric rise in Hollywood. I recall her telling me how nice and pleasant he was, not only to her, but also to his fans as he attempted to eat his dinner.
The 6-foot, 5-inch muscle man actually has ties to Nashville. He attended, for a time, McGavock High School. He later went on to play college football at University of Miami.
But it isn’t just his mega-watt smile, muscled frame and guitar-playing skills that have endeared me to Johnson; it is his championing of mental health awareness.
The big guy has been very open about a familial history of depression, even once having to save his mom when she jumped out of the car amid heavy traffic in Nashville during a bout with depression. Johnson also admits he, too, has struggled with depression, and he hopes to lift the stigma by telling his story.
Johnson is my third celebrity crush over my lifetime. My first was Elvis. I still recall where I was standing when I heard on the radio he had gotten married. I was 7 years old at the time and was in Fairyland Grocery store with Mom. I heard on the radio that the King of Rock'n'Roll had married his girlfriend, Priscilla. I was devastated, and I remember wondering why he didn’t wait on me.
My second celebrity crush was Mel Gibson. But his anti-Semitic, drunken rant left me disappointed and searching for a new celebrity crush. That is when my husband, actually, “introduced me to the Rock.”
Oh, and just in case you are wondering … I asked Michael who his celebrity crush is, and I stopped counting at 12. It went something like Jennifer Aniston ... Jennifer Lopez … Kristen Bell ... you get the picture.
Anyway, I wish Johnson and Hashian a life time of happiness. Well, mostly.
* * *
High school football action gets underway today, Friday, Aug. 23, with both local teams in action. The Cumberland County High School Jets travel to Huntsville to take on the Highlanders. The Stone Memorial Panthers will open their season at home. They host the Rams of Grace Christian Academy. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.
* * *
Fair activities begin this weekend with the Cumberland County Fair pageants. Contests will be held beginning tonight at the Palace Theater. There are age divisions ranging from 0-20. Contact Fair Pageant Director Frances Cunningham Brooks at 921-248-1988 for additional information.
The midway opens Monday night down at the fairgrounds (Cumberland County Community Complex) with Phil Dirt and the Dozers providing annual entertainment in the grandstand.
