Although I am a fan of some actors, actresses, singers and sports players … my real admiration is for authors. As much, and as often as I read, I never cease to be amazed by the stories these very gifted people are able to craft.
I often, along with other readers, take pictures of the covers of books we are reading, and send them to the author, via Instagram or Twitter. Ninety-nine percent of the time, the author will reply with a “thank you for reading” or some similar response.
Recently, as I was reading “The Elephant in Belfast,” I sent a photo to the author and told her how much I was enjoying her novel. S. Kirk Walsh not only liked and responded to my tweet, she sent me a message and asked whether I would like a signed book plate for my copy. I, of course, went all fan girl, and replied with a resounding, “YES!”
Sure enough, several days later, she sent a handwritten note, an autographed book plate, and a bookmark (she doesn’t even know I am huge bookmark collector) to match the cover of the book! I was impressed!
“The Elephant in Belfast” is a phenomenal book. It is historical fiction set during World War II and its female protagonist, Hettie, is a zookeeper. She is in charge of a new, young elephant by the name of Violet, who arrives just before German bombing and shelling breaks out in their city. Unfortunately, right now, it is art imitating life. I started the book just before the Russian invasion of Ukraine and was simultaneously reading about the same types of horror as were being depicted on the nightly news.
The book is a spellbinding story of the war-ravaged Northern Ireland city, and Hettie’s efforts to keep Violet comforted, safe and sometimes even hidden ... a difficult feat with an immense mammal. It has earned numerous multi-star reviews for the author’s debut novel.
If you are a reader, I highly suggest this poignant story. You can purchase one at any of the big-box bookstores, online from Amazon or Barnes and Noble, or visit the public library. It is also available in electronic form.
Two women’s basketball players from Cumberland County have taken their skills to the national tournament level.
Congratulations to Tessa Miller of Belmont women’s basketball. The 2021 Stone Memorial High School graduate and former Lady Panther played two rounds with the Bruins in the NCAA tournament in Knoxville.
Tessa is the daughter of Matt Miller and Jackie Wilbanks.
Gracee Dishman, a Cumberland County High School graduate and former Lady Jet, led her Bryan College Lady Lions team in scoring in the Sweet 16 NAIA tournament in Sioux City, IA. The guard is the daughter of Bryan and Nancy Dishman.
The Cumberland Prevention Coalition is sponsoring Art in the Park. Students in grades K-3 are invited to decorate one of CPC’s coloring sheets and vie for first- and second-place prizes.
Students in grades 4-12 are urged to paint, sculpt or draw your art and submit it.
Cash prizes will be given in two categories: grades 4-8, and grades 9-12. Drug-prevention-themed entries (Too Smart to Start) will be entered for the grand cash prize of $250.
Additional information may be obtained by contacted CPC at 931-210-0384 or by emailing programs@cumberlandpreventioncoalitition.org.
