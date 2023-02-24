I was probably an anomaly when it came to cartoon watching as a kid.
While lots of my peers were watching Saturday morning cartoons, I was usually doing something else: most likely, reading. However, there was one exception. I really liked “The Jetsons.”
The Jetsons were appealing to me because of all their futuristic gadgets (Facetime phone, remote vacuum cleaner) and a lot of items we now have and utilize on a daily basis. But, oh, wow, when I was in elementary school, the thought of using a phone and seeing the person on the other end was fascinating. As was the fact, that I could sit and read while the vacuum cleaner moved strategically around the floor picking up the household dust.
Today, I don’t have to watch a cartoon to be intrigued by the amazing technology. We have them all at our fingertips: smartphones, GPS, Alexa, etc. are common everywhere.
This virtual assistant is the topic of today’s column. Each time I go to my nail appointment, Matthew, (my nail tech) and I do three things: swap cat stories, listen to “Long December” by Counting Crows on Spotify via his Alexa, and play question of the day on Alexa. Every. Single. Time.
At a recent appointment, Matthew told Alexa to ask us the question of the day. I don’t recall the question, but after a quick back and forth, Matthew gave the answer, and it was correct.
If your question is answered correctly, you get a bonus question.
Alexa asked us the bonus question, Matthew knew the answer, and responded accordingly.
This is when things get crazy.
Alexa then tells us since we answered the questions accurately, we should play “Are you smarter than a 5th Grader.” Matthew says “no thanks.”
But Alexa wasn’t having it. She kept getting louder and asking if we wanted to play the game. He kept saying no. She would ask again, and I promise you, it sounded like she was mad, and he kept repeating no. This went on for a minute or so before I managed to stop her by saying “Alexa, cancel.”
By this time, we are laughing out loud. It truly was an incredibly funny experience. I kid you not, she was angry at us for refusing her request.
I fast forward to earlier this week.
Let me preface this story by telling you that although I have not felt poorly, I have suffered from laryngitis for 14 days. I have barely been able to speak above a whisper, something I am sure my husband has greatly enjoyed.
I have an Alexa in my office. I saw it was blinking green (indicating she has an announcement of some sort) and asked her to play my notification. She said, as I sat there stunned: “I noticed you whispered. Would you like for me to whisper back?” She then lowers the volume to a barely audible whisper and continues talking. I am not kidding you. I was shocked. I mean, how in the world are these devices so intelligent? It is mind boggling!
Still another time, I asked Alexa a question and she responded with a “tone” to her voice and said “I can’t answer that right now?” What? I mean it wasn’t like it was a holiday or something. I wonder if she was on her lunch break or something?
Seriously, way back when I was watching “The Jetsons” I never really dreamt I would be talking to a virtual assistant, seeing people on the other side of the phone, or surfing the internet. I shudder to think what comes next!
