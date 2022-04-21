Golf, the weather, and the Cumberland County Playhouse.
Those are three of the many reasons I keep hearing from newcomers to Cumberland County as some of the contributing factors to choosing here as a place to relocate.
I have met lots of new people over the past few months who have moved to the Plateau from out West, the northern states, or the Northeast. I always ask why Cumberland County was their selection.
Golf, of course, is a top reason. Cumberland County, as the Golf Capital of Tennessee, attracts thousands of people each year to its myriad courses for a day of golfing, a tournament, a weekend, or a vacation.
This is nothing new. But those same courses are now one of the reasons relocating to Cumberland County is priority among avid golfers.
I met a nice lady over the Easter holiday weekend while standing in line at a store. She told me her family moved here from Wyoming because of the weather and the golf.
We met on Good Friday and the weather conditions here were gorgeous. She said the place she moved from was getting snow as we spoke … and lots of it. She also said she and her husband love to golf.
The weather, although we locals may feel otherwise at times, is yet another motive for moving to our spacious and beautiful county. Numerous folks have told me they prefer the milder winters, warmer summers, colorful autumns and pretty spring conditions.
One man said he has literally played golf at least one time each month since moving here … something that was unheard of, he said, where he lived before.
Others say they are just tired of shoveling snow and wearing coats and gloves for weeks on end.
Last, but certainly not least, is the Cumberland County Playhouse.
I think a lot of locals take the Playhouse for granted. We are used to having Broadway-level talent in our backyard.
But those who named CCP as one of the reasons they were eager to settle here certainly aren’t taking it for granted.
I have heard stories about long travels in their previous locales to regional theaters so they could partake in the performing arts.
Some have told me their quest for live theater often had to include an overnight stay. Here, they say, their overnight stay is just down the road in their own beds after a day or night at a CCP musical or show.
I know this is certainly factual for my aunt. She lives in Nashville and travels here numerous times each year to see us and to visit CCP. Matter of fact, she was here last week and stayed overnight to see “Sylvia,” which is currently running in the Adventure Theater.
There are, of course, myriad other reasons folks have told me they have chosen us as their next home.
Some of those include proximity to Interstate 40; being within a day’s drive to numerous states, cities, and the beach; low tax rate; good law enforcement; retirement communities such as Fairfield Glade, Lake Tansi and Pleasant Hill; and the friendly people.
***
If you are out and about around town this weekend, please remember it is prom night.
Cumberland County High School will be celebrating its spring gala at Homesteads 32 off Pigeon Ridge Rd., meaning Lantana Rd. will be more heavily traveled than normal.
Stone Memorial High School Panthers will be traveling out Peavine Rd. to Fairfield Glade for their 2022 event.
Please be cognizant of the young drivers dressed in their finest attire if you are in either of those areas Saturday evening/night.
Earlier this week, the TAD Center, under the coordination of Ruth Lucas, sponsored simulations of an impaired motorist accident on the Jet and Panther campuses to remind students what mixing substances and driving could cause.
Participants included emergency workers, firefighters, law enforcement, Sheriff Casey Cox, the medical helicopter, tow
truck driver, and drama students from both CCHS and SMHS who played the intoxicated drivers and the victims.
