“The Voice,” an uber popular NBC television show featuring vocalists and musical artists from across the nation, has never really been on my must-see TV list. I hear about it, read about it, but I am not passionate about watching the show. I am fairly certain I have never watched an entire segment even though I hear rave reviews about the comedic back and forth among the judges and the expert musical offerings.
I do love a new show on NBC titled “Ordinary Joe.” If you aren’t familiar with it ... this story is about a guy named Joe that had to make a choice of three options on the date of his graduation from college. The show depicts what would have happened in each of those scenarios. It is a really good show, takes some concentrating because it switches among the three stories pretty rapidly (similar to “This Is Us”) if you have ever viewed it.
Anyway, I flipped over to view my weekly installment of “Ordinary Joe” and with still a few minutes left on “The Voice.” A musical group named A Girl Named Tom was performing with another artist and covering the Eagles’ “Seven Bridges Road.” Although I found Kinsey Rose incredibly talented, it was A Girl Named Tom that sent chills up and down my spine. Again, not very familiar with the rules and regulations on “The Voice,” but apparently it was during something called the knock-out rounds, and the trio was competing against her, which I think she ultimately won.
The next time I changed channels to watch “Ordinary Joe,” this trio stepped on stage to perform “Wichita Lineman” by the late Glen Campbell. I have never, in my many decades on earth, heard such harmony. I was speechless. It was one of the best vocal performances I have ever heard. Ever. The judges, Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award winner John Legend also articulated some pretty hefty praise for the siblings.
If I were a record label in Nashville, I would be rushing to sign this group whether they win the competition or not. The two brothers and a sister (whom they used to call Thomas as a baby, because they wanted a brother) hail from Pettisville, OH, and received a four-chair turn on their blind auditions (a really good thing, I have learned) with their rendition of “Helplessly Hoping.”
I went online later and viewed several more of their videos. They cover artists like James Taylor, John Denver, as well as the Eagles and Glen Campbell. Their family harmony is unlike anything I have ever heard. But, don’t take my word for it. I highly suggest you watch “The Voice” or visit YouTube and listen for yourself. I am predicting they will soon be saturating radio airwaves and other musical platforms with their smooth vocals.
***
A couple of Veterans Day events are coming up over the next few days in honor of the national holiday on Nov. 11. First of all, a Veterans Day Parade is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m., rain or shine. The parade will begin at Cumberland County High School and going down Stanley St. to Main St. and turning north past the courthouse and ending up at the corner of Livingston Rd. and Main St. If you need more information or want to register, call Rudy Varju at 815-67407334 or email rvvarju@yahoo.com.
Second, Cumberland County High School will present its annual tribute to veterans on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 2 p.m. in the CCHS gymnasium. Veterans are encouraged to wear their uniforms and gather in the lobby no later than 1:50 for seating assignments. The program is slated to last around 45 minutes. Parking will be available near the gym.
***
The time changes this weekend, and I can assure you, Michael and I are happy about it. Fall back occurs on Sunday at 2 a.m. meaning we will get back that hour we lost in the spring.
It also means for all of us staying up late to watch late-night sporting events, we will recoup a much-needed hour of sleep.
So, don’t forget to change your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night.
***
Congratulations to the Stone Memorial Panther football squad for qualifying for the TSSAA state football playoffs.
The 6-4 Panthers will be hitting the road to take on Chattanooga Red Bank on Friday for their first round match-up. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CDT and you can listen to a broadcast of the game on WPBX Mix 99.3 FM.
***
A full day of fun (11 a.m.-3 p.m.) is planned by the Cumberland Prevention Coalition for Saturday, Nov. 13, at Wildwood Stables located on 1450 Westchester Dr., Crossville.
This free event will feature hay rides, rock painting, corn hole, goody bags and free opioid overdose reversal kits, lock boxes and drug prevention information and training. Students ages 7-18 are invited. Please register by calling either 931-210-0384 or emailing programs@cumberlandpreventioncoalition.org.
