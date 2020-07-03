It has been about 25 years since we have had a kitten. We have one now.
Help! I had forgotten how hyper, playful and, well, destructive the little ones can be.
We got Taj the day we moved into our house many years ago. She was about 8 weeks old at the time, and we had her for 15 blissful years. Several months after she passed away from cancer, we took an adult female cat from my in-laws when they moved back to Texas. We had Beigie for eight years before she died in March 2019.
So, until two weeks ago, we had been without a cat for 14 months. It was the longest time we have ever gone without a feline running our home.
Our first kitten, Taj, was jet black; Beigie was gray; and so we decided this time we wanted a solid white one. We also determined we wanted a kitten, since it had been a long time since we had a baby cat.
My sister-in-law found one for us and we reached out to the owner and ask her to save us the solid white one.
We met Shanna a few weeks later and picked up our new family member. His name is Adler, and he is absolutely beautiful. He is white with the exception of a little orange in his tail (perfect for die-hard UT fans like us) and he has sky blue eyes. He was angelic on the car ride home, slept next to me the first night, and used the litter box like a champ.
But now? He is wild! This, of course, is what kittens do. He scratches everything (including us), climbs everything (again, including us, and me more specifically), leaps across the room, nips at our toes, literally sits on my head and scratches at my hair, and runs around the house playing with his toys.
His antics are numerous. He goes full speed until he exhausts himself and falls asleep either on Michael’s or my lap … when we are fooled into thinking he is the sweetest cat ever.
Until, of course, he wakes up and starts it all over again.
Someone said to me, after asking how it was going, “It’s is like having a baby.”
“Actually,” I said, “it isn’t. A baby you can put in its crib, and it stays there until you pick it up. This kitten is all over the place!”
I walked into the bathroom the other evening, and Adler had destroyed the toilet paper. Our bathroom looked like a high schooler’s house that had been rolled by a group of friends. He had found a roll of tissue and had toilet paper everywhere! I lamented to Michael that it is difficult to believe a 1-pound kitten can do as much damage as this little fellow can do. But you can’t help but laugh at him.
Our niece, Ashley, got two kittens the day after we got Adler. We were comparing notes earlier this week, and it seems to me the answer to kitty mayhem is to obtain two of the little creatures. She says her two spend all their time scratching and biting and playing with each other and leave her and the rest of the house alone. She says she can sit for hours watching the two of them play together.
I love watching Adler play, too. His toy of choice for the moment is an empty soda bottle. He loves the way it spins and rolls and chases it all over the house (even though he has numerous store-bought toys with which to play), sliding, rolling and pawing it. But his attention span is short lived and sooner, rather than later, he is off to the next thing.
As busy and sometimes as destructive as he is, we wouldn’t take a million dollars for him. He has been with us two weeks, and we already love him unconditionally. We just may love the full grown cat stage a little more!
* * *
The Fourth of July is Saturday, and this year’s celebrations may look a little different for most Americans due to shutdowns across the country. An example of that is that the city of Crossville will host its annual spectacular fireworks display, but there will not be any pre-event games or activities per normal. The fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. at Warner and Turner Complexes at Centennial Park.
If you are traveling to the lake over the weekend, please remember to exercise caution on the roadways and the waterways. Wear safety devices, observe the speed limits, watch for other motorists or boaters and have a way to receive weather alerts if you are out on the water. Regardless of whether you are grilling out or camping out, I hope you have a fabulous holiday weekend celebrating our nation’s independence!
