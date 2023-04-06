Has anything ever happened to you, or have you ever witnessed an event that just makes and/or brightens your day?
I was the recipient of a special occurrence the other morning and it really was uplifting, encouraging, and for me, a day maker.
I was headed to an appointment when I ended up next to a young woman at the traffic light heading in the opposite direction. Because I was right across from her, I was able to witness this head on. The young lady was obviously on her mobile phone (hands free) and was laughing hysterically at something the person on the other end of the phone was telling her.
The girl was so tickled, her face had broken out into a huge smile, and she was physically moving around in her car seat as the joy spread throughout her body. I couldn’t hear her giggling, but I could certainly see the tears rolling down her face.
Whatever she was listening to was very comical because she never stopped laughing the entire time we sat at the light waiting for it to change.
Laughing, as you know, can be contagious. As I drove away, I found myself chuckling and felt my mood lifting. I suppose what they say is correct: laughter truly is the best medicine. It was something I won’t soon forget, particularly since it was traffic related.
Lately, it appears more and more people are getting angry and or aggravated in traffic. I have seen other motorists throw special hand signs at other drivers; attempt to cut them off in their lanes; tailgate over some real or perceived slight; and even scream and yell. So, imagine my delight when I was able to watch this young lady literally sharing a wonderful moment with someone while doing her morning commute!
Schools are out today and Monday, April 7-10, for the Easter Holiday. Many local, state, and federal offices are also closed today in observance of Good Friday. However, if you are out and about this afternoon, you may want to drop by the first Friday at the Crossroads of the season as it celebrates spring and Autism Awareness. Participants are asked to wear blue in honor of this special theme. The outdoor event will be 4-8 p.m.
Contestants from across the state will converge on Cumberland County next week for the annual Ms. Senior Tennessee Pageant. The contestants will compete in evening gown, talent and Philosophy of Life categories.
Cumberland County has two contestants in this year’s event, according to Event Organizer Frances Brooks. They are Janey Hollingsworth, who was crowned as Cumberland County’s Fair Queen 60 years ago; and Kathie Wilson, a retired registered nurse.
The Ms. Senior Pageant will be at the Palace Theater on Main St. at 7 p.m. April 15. Call Brooks at 931-248-1988 for ticket information.
