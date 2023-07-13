I have always heard you should write things you know about. Well, that certainly makes a lot of sense to me. So, if you are tired of hearing about my cats, I totally understand and would not blame you one teeny bit if you decided to ditch the column and do something else. However, having said that, I still feel compelled to tell you a recent story about Adler to go into my “cat tales” file.
You may recall from previous articles, that we have two cats: Adler and Maslow. Adler is “that” cat. He is the curious one, the most loving one, the largest one, the quietest one, the one that leaves a pile of long, white, hair everywhere he goes. Maslow is a loner, meows the most, sheds the least, wants to be petted only occasionally, and, if he were the only cat we had, we would never know we have one. Unlike Adler, Maslow hides if anyone comes over. Adler will not. He will be sniffing their shoes, walking around, hoping they will want to play.
The other day I was doing laundry. I washed a load of towels and placed them in the dryer. I started the dryer and walked off to do something else. Moments later, the dryer buzzed as if it was finished. I knew the cycle could not have run its course because it takes towels extra-long to become completely dry.
So, I go back to the dryer, and guess what? Adler has managed to turn it off. The start/stop is a flat button that is flush with the top of the dryer’s instrument panel. It lights up when it is on. Apparently, Adler pushed it while playing with it and just turned it off. Adler was three years old in May. This dryer is not a new thing to him, as he often loves lying on it while it is running (for the warmth). Why he suddenly decides to turn it off is beyond me. I re-start the dryer, leave the room, only to get down the hall and hear it stop again. Adler had struck once more.
I immediately started thinking it will take me the entire day to get these towels dry. I also begin to wonder if this is going to happen from now on every time I utilize the dryer. I start it again and leave the room. This time Adler allows the cycle to finish.
I am not sure why it was not fun anymore. He must have gotten bored with turning it off and watching me turn it back on. He scampered off downstairs, no doubt to play outfield for the Braves. If the Braves are on the television, Adler is doing his best to catch the balls in right field. He will sit in front of the TV and swat at the balls until we otherwise manage to distract him. Meanwhile, his “brother” is napping on the bed oblivious to Adler’s shenanigans!
***
If you are a golfer, you can play a four-person scramble and help United Fund and its 33 not-for-profit organizations at the same time! The 13th annual United Fund Golf Tournament is slated for Saturday, Aug. 19th, at Dorchester Golf Course. If you are interested in playing, sponsoring a hole or the tournament, contact Holly Neal by calling 931-484-4802 or by emailing her at hollyneal@cumberlandunitedfund.org.
***
Live music continues around the county over the next few weeks. Remember to visit Tansi Waterside Pavilion on Tuesdays; the Amp off Main Street on Thursdays; and the Grove at Fairfield Glade on Fridays, Mondays and a couple of Saturdays. You will often find food trucks on site as well. Admission is free at all three venues.
