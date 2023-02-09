Growing up here in Cumberland County, we had more and deeper snowstorms. My senior year of high school, we missed most of January and February. Once we did start back to school, our days were extended and my class ended up graduating the second week of June, one of the latest commencement ceremonies in the school’s history, I have been told.
Although I always enjoyed going to school, snow days were fun days. They consisted of sleeping in; playing endless games of Monopoly with my sister; sledding from the top of the big hill in our neighborhood down to our house; hot chocolate; watching classic television shows such as “I Love Lucy,” “Andy Griffith” and “Gomer Pyle” among others; and when Dad got home, some of his mouth-watering snow cream.
I have always loved ice cream. As a matter of fact, my mom told me when she was expecting me, ice cream was one of the few things she could eat without getting sick, which may be why I adore it so much. Anyway, imagine if I love ice cream, how much I really enjoyed snow cream.
Dad would always want the snow from fresh or newly fallen snow. He did not want to make it from a snowfall that had been on the ground for a while. He would send one of us outside to fill a large bowl with snow. Once the snow was retrieved, he mixed in all of his ingredients, and the result was a yummy bowl of snow cream. It would literally melt in your mouth it was so tasty.
Nowadays, however, we just don’t receive the snowfall amounts we used to find here on the Plateau and I missed having the snow cream ice cream. Until a couple of years ago, when all of this changed.
I was walking down the aisle of the grocery store and spotted Mayfield’s Snow Cream Ice Cream. I couldn’t believe it. An ice cream called Snow Cream?
Initially, I talked myself out of purchasing it by telling myself it couldn’t be that good, etc. One day, however, I decided to buy it and give it a try.
Oh my! It is wonderful! I couldn’t believe it! I mean, sure, it has been years since I have tasted my dad’s version of the light, milky dessert but this stuff comes really, really close.
It usually comes out around Christmas. The bad news is, it is difficult to find; the good news is, it is difficult to find. I mean, I could eat the entire tub in one sitting. I don’t, but I could. It is so good that I hope they have it when I go the store but I also hope they don’t. Once I start eating it, it is very tough to stop!
***
A few shouts to students around town on some recent achievements.
Congratulations to Homestead’s fifth- and sixth-grade girls for winning the James C. Haile State Basketball Tourney and to South Cumberland Elementary girls team for making it to the semifinals in that division. The Middle School Division of the tournament had Martin girls and Homesteads girls in the championship game with the Martin Eagles bringing home the trophy. Martin varsity boys team also made it to the semifinals action at the tournament hosted and sponsored by Middle Tennessee Christian School in Murfreesboro.
Kudos to Lilly Boston. The senior daughter of Brooks and Renee Boston of Crossville was named as 2023 Stone Memorial Basketball Homecoming Queen during Panther festivities. Her court included Abigail Jones and Ashlyn Houston. Brayden Lawson was named as the Homecoming King. He is the son of Shannon Henry and Kelvin Lawson. His court consisted of Camden Leathers and Jacob Sealand.
