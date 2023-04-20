Cumberland County will once again be awash with evening dresses, tuxedos and suits as two of Cumberland County’s three high schools celebrate junior/senior prom 2023 Saturday. Cumberland County High School and Stone Memorial High School students will don their finest clothes and dance the night away. Phoenix High School held its year-end gala Saturday, April 8.
As usual on double prom night in Cumberland County, you can expect to see photos being taken all across town, crowded restaurants and additional traffic in the venue areas of Peavine Rd. and Lantana/Pigeon Ridge.
CCHS prom attendees will travel out Pigeon Ridge to Homestead 32. The theme this year is “Starry, Starry, Night.” Stone Memorial High School will travel to Fairfield Glade for their event. It will be held at The Center.
Writing about prom, I began to wonder where the idea for these events began. My research indicates proms date all the way back to the 1930s and were sort of rites of passage for teenagers as they were billed as the first big social event for young people, first time to wear real fancy clothes and, for some back then, the first time a car had been driven after dark. They sprang up coast to coast and normally included dinner and music. Proms were initially for university and college students but later became more common among the secondary schools.
According to the online site, Culture: “Much like America itself, prom really blossomed into the force it is today in the 1950s. The booming postwar American economy enabled schools (and parents) to spend more lavishly on proms, and dances that had once taken place in school gyms migrated to country clubs, banquet halls, and hotels. In 1963, President Kennedy actually rescheduled a $1,000-a-head fundraiser at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles to accommodate a school that wanted to hold their prom in the space the same evening. However, the ultimate venue may be the one that presidential daughter Susan Ford secured for her high school class in 1975: the White House!”
Proms are not just an American festivity. They are now popular across the pond in the United Kingdom as well.
Unfortunately, after numerous days of sunny weather, it looks like rain and cooler temperatures for Saturday. If you are out and about this weekend, please exercise caution as our young people travel to and from their proms.
Speaking of fancy dresses, the Miss Tennessee Senior America Pageant was held here in Cumberland County last weekend. Crossville native Kathie Wilson, a retired registered nurse, took home the first runner-up slot. Kathie is married to Rick Wilson and they have three grown daughters. The pageant was won by Cheri Doane representing the Karns Fair. Cumberland County Fair Ms. Senior Janie Hollingsworth won the award for selling the most advertisements.
The Miss Senior America Pageant, under the direction of Frances Brooks, also donated People’s Choice Awards monies to Cumberland County unit of the Vietnam Veterans and the TAD Center in the amount of $500 respectively during pageant festivities at the Palace Theatre. The local unit of the Marine Corps was also a monetary recipient from the pageant.
Cumberland County’s Julie Ann Emery is getting Emmy buzz for her role in Apple TV’s limited series “Five Days at Memorial.” Based on actual events, the story centers on the hospital’s aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Emery plays Diane Robichaux, who although far advanced in her pregnancy, stays with her patients while evacuations are underway. The series also stars Vera Farmiga as Dr. Pou.
Julie Ann is a graduate of Cumberland County High School and grew up on the stage at Cumberland County Playhouse. Several years ago, she screened one of her movies here in Crossville at Rocky Top 10.
High school baseball season will soon be ending. The Stone Memorial Panthers will be on the road today, Friday, April 21, to take on York Institute. The Panthers then return home on Monday, April 24, to host Cumberland County High School. The Jets will then host the Panthers at Jet Park on Tuesday, April 25, before wrapping up the regular season on May 1, with a visit from Monterey.
The Panthers’ regular season home finale and Senior Night will be Friday, April 28, before closing out their regular season with a road trip to Rhea County. Both the Jets and the Panthers will then compete in 3A District 7 Play.
