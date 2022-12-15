It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas here on the Plateau! All over the county people are shopping, baking, decorating, attending parties, listening to holiday music, and awaiting the arrival of the biggest celebration of the year.
This is the last full weekend of holiday shopping before Christmas Eve and Christmas Day arrive next weekend, so you may want to start early and expect heavier traffic, longer lines, and packed eateries as you try to, pardon the pun, wrap up your holiday gift buying.
If you are looking for a couple of family-based things to do over the next few days around town, I have a few suggestions of holiday-themed programs and activities being offered at local churches.
Perhaps you may want to check out Central Baptist’s “Who is this Jesus?” It opens Friday at 7 p.m. and will be offered again Saturday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m. Admission is free and this December concert weekend is part of Central’s Christmas at Central. If you want or need additional information, visit the church’s website at CCBCCCrossville.org. Central, or “the big church on the hill” as locals refer to it, is at 1346 S. Main St.
Lantana Road Baptist Church will also feature its annual “Live Nativity” at their location of 3270 Lantana Rd. This beautiful scene will be offered to the public on Thursday, Dec. 22, through Christmas Eve. Hours are 5-8 p.m.
Once you view the Live Nativity, you may want to journey on out to Lake Tansi Beach. Lake Tansi is hosting its Lake Tansi North Pole Village at the Pavilion on the lake. This weekend, and until Christmas, from 6-8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, there will be hot cocoa, crafts, carolers, and maybe even a Santa visit! However, you can see the dancing lights all week long if you drive by the Pavilion during the evening hours.
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church invites the public to hear Annetta Deck, a world-renowned pianist, Sunday at 2 p.m. She will be presenting a holiday concert at no charge. Shepherd of the Hills is at 1461 Sparta Hwy.
If you are a fan of snow, particularly around the holidays, you may get a chance to see some flurries next week.
The long-range forecast is showing some snow a couple of days before Christmas. Perhaps it will be just enough to be festive but not enough to make holiday traveling more treacherous!
Speaking of holiday traveling, the days surrounding Christmas are some of the most heavily traveled of the year.
If you plan on going out of town for the holidays, please remember to wear your safety belts; watch out for other motorists; observe speed limits; don’t be a distracted driver; and if you are drinking, ask someone to get behind the wheel; and make sure you monitor the weather for hazardous driving conditions.
If you are flying to your holiday destination, remember to leave earlier than normal and prepare for long lines with TSA.
* * *
Cumberland County’s school students, faculty, administrators, and all support staff will be released at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, for winter break 2022-’23. They will return to their scholarly duties after the New Year.
