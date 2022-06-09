Growing up, we used to tease our grandmother as she was notorious for looking at one of us and calling us by another family member’s name.
She would look at my mom or one of her two sisters and do what we called “roll call.”
She would literally say all three names: “Carolyn, Sandra, Nancy,” as a way of addressing any of the three of them. I guess she thought at least that way, she was getting it correct by default!
I thought it was hilarious. I couldn’t imagine how she could look at us square in the face and say another person’s name.
It was unfathomable to me at the time. But then, I was young. I should have been able to foresee what was coming in the future!
Well, here we are years later … and guess who does the exact same thing? Yes, you are correct. I do it.
I mix up our cats’ names, friends’ names, family member names, and I will even gender hop and look at my niece and call her by nephew’s name and vice versa.
I have several friends whose names all begin with the letter “L.” I am constantly talking to one of them and referring to them by another “L” friend’s name.
It drives me crazy when I do that, and I immediately always recall how entertaining I thought it was when Grandma did it but not finding it as funny now.
One semester at Roane State, I kept calling a student by the wrong name. During the course of the semester, she and her husband adopted a baby.
They named the baby the name I had been calling her that semester. She thought it was funny I couldn’t get it right.
I am so glad she found it humorous as I found it quite embarrassing!
Perhaps the funniest version of this happened the other day. I usually have Alexa play music for the cats when we leave the house. I will say something like “Alexa, please play classical music for four hours.”
But, the other morning, as I was attempting to turn Alexa on, I was saying “Siri,” which is my phone’s automated companion.
My phone was in my purse in the bedroom and I kept instructing Siri to play music when I really meant Alexa.
Finally, I heard a voice coming from the bedroom and it was Siri saying something along the lines of “I am sorry but I can’t complete this request.”
It was then — and only then — that I realized I was talking to Alexa and calling her the incorrect name!
It is even more embarrassing when I call our cat, Adler, by our friends’ granddaughter’s name, which is another “A” name … Annelise.
I am not sure why we do that when we get older. Is it stress related? Is it the aging brain? Are we not paying enough attention to the present because we have so many things going on inside our heads?
I am not sure what the culprit is but I can say unequivocally, I shouldn’t have teased my grandmother when she was mixing up our names.
* * *
