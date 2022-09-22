As we all know by now, Queen Elizabeth has passed away after a 70-year reign. Her multi-day services which included her lying in state as thousands of people walked by her coffin are now completed. Her son, Charles, takes over as the British monarch.
But that is not my topic for this week. This is what was most compelling to me — that mega soccer star David Beckham stood in line for 12 hours to walk past the Queen’s body and pay his respects. Twelve hours!
That is pretty impressive. I am sure one of the England’s most favorite and popular sons could have managed to skip to the front of the line. I am pretty sure he could have rolled up in his Bentley or whatever he drives, or is driven in, and walked right to the front of the line with no questions asked.
But he didn’t. He got in line at 2 a.m. and walked past the Queen a full 12 hours later. This means he spent the greater part of the night in line, waiting to pay his respects.
How many celebrities would do this? I dare say not very many. Matter of fact, I have read where all other celebrities chose not to stand in the long, winding, queue, but opted for quicker, more convenient options to pay their respects.
I have to say, if I was a celebrity and I was in Beckham’s shoes, I probably would have attempted to pull a couple of strings just so I could avoid staying outside all night … but not Beckham. He took his place in line and waited patiently along with the others mourners. Most famous people would have at least sent someone to wait in the line for them until it was their turn to walk past the Queen. Again, not Beckham.
I am not a huge professional soccer fan. But I have always known who Beckham is and really didn’t have much of an opinion about him other than to say he often dresses well and is quite athletic.
I am more familiar with his wife, Victoria, because of her musical background (she was one of the Spice Girls) and fashion endeavors. I have always liked her. Well, you know, as much as you can “like” someone you don’t really know.
Anyway, this story about Beckham has really garnered him a lot of respect for not playing the celebrity card.
I had already started composing this article when I decided to go on Twitter and see what others had to say about his 12-hour event. I dare say 99% of those who commented said very kind things about the athlete. Many indicating they were not really surprised, that he was kind to all of the people around him, that he was a genuinely good guy, etc.
Of course, in this day and age and with the advent of social media, no one is going to get 100% positive comments, some saying he just wanted the attention … but I have to say standing outside, overnight, is a pretty extreme way to get attention.
I choose to believe he felt compelled to pay homage to the Queen without utilizing his bigger-than-life status, and walk through the line with everyone else.
* * *
There will be some lines at this weekend’s Homesteads Apple Festival. The 19th annual event features 175 exhibits, food vendors, local and regional music, a kids area, bounce house, petting zoo, pony rides, and all things apple!
Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday on the grounds of the Homesteads Tower and Homestead Elementary School at 96 Hwy. 68.
It is sponsored by the Cumberland Homesteads Tower Association. All proceeds from this two-day event will benefit CHTA.
* * *
It is Homecoming Week over at Cumberland County High School in advance of the game Friday night against the Wildcats of Polk County.
This week’s activities include a reception for long-time CCHS office manager Jane Way, who is also the grand marshal of the 2022 parade Thursday afternoon. Dress-up days have included Pajama Day, Soccer Mom or Barbecue Dad, Hawaiian Day, Mathlete or Athlete, and Jet Pride Color Day. Game time is 7 p.m. Friday.
Over at Stone Memorial High School, the 5-0 Panthers are on the road to play the 4-1 York Institute Dragons. First kick is at 7 p.m.
Neyland Stadium will be the site of College Game Day Saturday when the undefeated No. 11-ranked Vols take on the No. 20-ranked Florida Gators.
This yearly rivalry features a new head coach at Florida who has family right here in Crossville. Billy Napier is the nephew of Jack and Don Napier. Napier even mentioned his Volunteer-loving Crossville family in his press conference earlier this week!
Kickoff is 2:30 p.m. Saturday in front of an already sold-out crowd.
