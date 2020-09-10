September is Suicide Prevention Month and this year, maybe more than ever, we must be cognizant of our hurting family, friends, co-workers, students, acquaintances. COVID 19, in addition to stealing us of lives, jobs, relationships, finances, and peace of mind, has contributed to a vast increase in anxiety, depression, despair, feelings of worthlessness and even suicidal ideation.
Suicidal deaths are rising at alarming rates across our country. It is the third leading cause of death among men and the fourth leading contributor to death among adolescents.
Our program offers a counseling department as an adjunct to our prevention and intervention services. We, too, have seen a huge uptick in calls for counseling assistance of all types. I received 13 calls over the past six working days, a number which would normally take two months to reach. Since the start of the corona virus, we have answered more than 50 calls for help — most of which were either brought on or exacerbated by the pandemic.
Here are some facts about suicide according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
•It is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States.
•There are 132 suicides, on average, per day in America.
•Suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death for ages 10-34.
•10.3% of Americans have admitted to having suicidal ideations (thoughts).
•54% of Americans have been affected by suicide.
•Since the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic, a crisis mental health hotline has seen an 891 percent increase in calls.
Other suicide statistics include Tennessee has a suicide rate above the national average; Georgia, Louisiana, Texas, New York, and California have the lowest suicide rates. Highest rates are in the states of Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, and New Mexico. White males are most likely to die by suicide followed by Native American Indians and Native Alaskans. Men are more likely to utilize firearms while women are more likely to die from an overdose or poison.
Risk factors include a history of mental disorders; alcohol or substance abuse; a previous attempt; and relationship or employment issues. A huge risk factor among young people is bullying. It has become so prevalent that experts have coined a phrase known as “bullycide,” which may include harassment from their peers in person or via social media.
Signs someone you love may be struggling include changes in sleep behaviors; changes in appetite; change in attitudes or behaviors; job loss; relationship issues; and problems at school or home; mood swings; reckless behaviors; and/or talk of death. Please keep in mind, however, not everyone presents with noticeable symptoms.
Because of the huge rise in suicidal ideations, attempts and deaths, a new number, similar to 911, will begin operating in July 2022. The Federal Communications Commission gave unanimous approval to the new three digit code for a Suicide Prevention Hotline due to the meteoric rise in cases. That number will be 988, once it is implemented. Currently, those in need of help may dial 1-888-273-TALK or text “GO” to 741741 to reach a trained crisis counselor.
Experts say it will be much more feasible to dial only three numbers when in a crisis state. This will allow for a quicker response time. It will be manned 24 hours a day, seven days a week, all year long, as is the current 1-888-273- TALK prevention hotline or text line.
***
High school football action tonight has the Stone Memorial Panthers hosting Christian Academy of Knoxville. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.. You can hear this game live on 99.3 with Vince Brown and Shane Wyatt.
The Cumberland County High School Jets are on the road tonight. They will face Clay County. First kick is at 7 p.m. You can hear this game on 102.5 with Steve Randel and Greg Maxwell.
