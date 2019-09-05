Full disclosure: you do not get to my age without some regrets. Well, I shouldn’t generalize. Suffice it to say, I haven’t reached this age without collecting a few regrets. Someone told me once and I now find it to be somewhat true: you will regret more of what you didn’t do than what you have done. I would say, in some instances, this may be factual.
As the rock band Queen says, “Bad mistakes… I’ve made a few…” or perhaps a few hundred is more accurate. But either way, it is the things I wish I had done that probably haunt me as much. Two of those: speaking a foreign language fluently and playing the drums.
I took Spanish in high school for two years and absolutely loved it. I think it is a beautiful language and not too difficult to learn. Our niece, Alyson, is bi-lingual, and each and every time I am around her, I wish I could converse with her in Spanish. I also love the Italian language, which has some similarities to Spanish. I still recall a few words of Spanish but am very far from having mastered the language. I can actually read it better than I speak it. Usually, I recognize enough of the Spanish words to ascertain what the sentence means when reading it.
Oh, and wow, how I wish I had been a drummer. I love music. Love it. But, I can’t sing well nor am I able to play a musical instrument well… even though I did attempt a flute during my four years of marching band over at Cumberland County High School where my main job was to, you guessed it, twirl a flag. But, oh, oh, oh, how I wanted to be a drummer during concert season. I would love to be able to play in a garage band and be the drummer. I just think that would be so cool.
Speaking a foreign language and being able to play the drums are talents you can take with you well into adulthood. Although I greatly enjoyed twirling my school colored flag during pre-games, half time and in band competitions and parades, it isn’t something I have been able to carry with me into adulthood. Shockingly enough, there just isn’t a high demand for girls twirling flags. But if I were a drummer, there are a host of opportunities still available. Drummers and others who play musical instruments can perform in choirs, live musicals, garage bands, wedding venues, bar mitzvahs, etc… until he/she decides they want to pack up the drum sticks.
Congratulations to a former student who will now represent Cumberland County in the 2020 State Fairest of the Fair. Kassie Looschen, who attended Brown Elementary and Cumberland County High School, is the 2019 Fairest of the Fair. Looschen is a junior at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. She will advance to the state pageant in January in Nashville. Her court includes first runner-up Sheridan Roberts, second alternate Maggie Spriggs, third runner-up Storie Hollingsworth and fourth runner-up Whitney Profitt. Kassie also won the Ted Swafford Interview Award while Courtney Wilson was named Miss Congeniality and Sheridan Roberts, Most Photogenic.
Bethany Garrison was named Stone Memorial Homecoming Queen during halftime of the SMHS game. Homecoming King was awarded to Dominick Canelles. The Panthers and the Cumberland County High School Jets are on the road tonight, Friday, Sept. 6. Panthers will travel to DeKalb County with hopes of win number two against the Tigers. The Jets, led by quarterback Trevor Parsons, who had three touchdowns last Friday night, will travel to Livingston Academy to take on the Wildcats. If you can’t go to the games, listen to the Panthers play-by-play on station 99.3 and the Jets on Wow Country 102.5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.