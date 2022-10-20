Growing up at home, school, or church, I was often told if you do something you need to apologize for … then say you are sorry. I hear it is more difficult telling someone you are sorry than uttering the word “Worcestershire.”
Well, I made a grave mistake, and I want to apologize for it. When the University of Tennessee announced they had hired Josh Heupel as our 27th head coach, I was not happy. I didn’t go to social media and spout my unhappiness online as others chose to do, but I was not an excited Vol fan. I distinctly remember telling Michael what a grave mistake it was. I lamented his lack of experience in the Southeastern Conference, “A great record at University of Central Florida, although a great school, is not like playing in the SEC. It just is not.”
Those were my exact words. I was quite sure that what he had done in Florida would not morph into wins at the University of Tennessee. Michael vehemently disagreed. He continued to tell me that Heupel’s offense at UCF is exactly what the Vols needed. He was convinced it would make a huge difference. I was a naysayer.
Yes, Heupel was a runner up for the Heisman while playing quarterback at Oklahoma. Yes, he was in the QB position when Oklahoma won a national championship in 2000. Yes, he had a great program at UCF.
But in the SEC? Pardon the pun, but it is an entirely different ballgame. I mean, on any given Saturday teams in the SEC are beating each other up. Even though the Vols defeated Alabama for the first time Saturday in 16 years, the Crimson Tide is basically a “farm team” for the National Football League.
The past 10 years has seen only three teams outside of the SEC win the college football national championships: Ohio State (Big 10) along with Clemson and Florida State (Atlantic Coast Conference).
I just couldn’t understand why the powers that be weren’t seeking out other highly respected coaches that had done their time in the SEC, Big 10 or ACC. But, no, UT hires Athletic Director Danny White who also hails from UCF, and he turns around and names Heupel as the new head football coach.
Fast forward to this season: UT is undefeated; ESPN’s College Game Day has been in Knoxville twice already this fall; the stadium is once again selling out weeks in advance of the big games; and Tennessee football, as they say, is once again, relevant.
It is all due to this no-name guy out of UCF that I was so vitriolic about when it came to hiring him as Tennessee’s lead man. Wow, was I ever wrong.
I was proudly donning a UT shirt earlier this week while out of town, when a man in an LSU shirt comes over to me and laments (although very nicely) how Tennessee “treated them in their own stadium” the week before. It wasn’t five minutes later a man in an Auburn shirt walks over to me and says, “I am sure glad we don’t have to play you guys this year.”
It was incredibly nice to hear those comments. Do you know how long it has been since words like these left someone’s mouth? I would say at least a decade or more.
So Coach Heupel, I am sorry. I apologize for not wanting you to be our head coach. I apologize for telling my husband and virtually any other Vol fan that would listen how disappointed I was with your hiring. I apologize for assuming you wouldn’t be able to handle SEC football.
Coach, if you only win a couple of more games this season, I will still be happy you came to Rocky Top. The enthusiasm and the environment you have created in Big Orange Football Country these last two seasons are unmatched.
And speaking of football, the Cumberland County High School Jets will close out their 2022 season with consecutive road games. They travel to Gainesboro to take on Jackson County Friday night and then on to Macon County on Oct. 28, for the final season game.
The Stone Memorial Panthers will host an out-of-region opponent Friday. The Panthers will play Kingston with a 6:30 p.m. kick off. The team will wrap up regular season action with a road trip to Smithville on Friday, Oct. 28, as they face DeKalb County.
* * *
Halloween is fast approaching and the Cumberland County High School basketball teams are once again hosting its “House of Chaos.”
The terror begins this weekend at the Cumberland County Fairgrounds starting at 7 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday and again next weekend, Oct. 27-28.
Admission is $10, with all proceeds benefiting the basketball team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.