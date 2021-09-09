As we age, there are going to be moments in life when we are able to recall exactly where we were when we heard bad news.
A few examples: the death of Elvis; President Reagan being shot; the space shuttle explosion; the death of Princess Diana; and Sept. 11, 2001.
I was in the car with my mom and sister coming back from Cookeville and heading to Cumberland County High School band practice in August 1977 when I heard about the death of Elvis. I was in the car when I heard that President Ronald Reagan had been shot in 1981. I was in the car when I heard, once again, on the radio the space shuttle Challenger had exploded shortly after takeoff from Florida in 1986.
We were almost to the Interstate 40/75 split on our way home from a University of Tennessee football game when the radio call-in show was interrupted with news about Princess Diana. Lastly, I was at the office on Sept. 11, 2001, when I received a call that a plane had struck one of the Twin Towers in New York City. I turned on the news just as the second plane struck the second tower. My first thought was “the air traffic control system must really be malfunctioning.” Minutes later, words that sent chills along almost every American’s spine, was that it was a premeditated act of terror. The rest of the day was a blur.
Sunday night, Sept. 12, a 20-year remembrance of that awful day in America’s history, will be held at Linary Church of Christ. Starting at 6 p.m. Joe Torrillo, a retired New York City firefighter, will be the guest speaker at the ceremony, which is also in appreciation of all local first responders. Torrillo was in both towers when they were struck on that fateful day, surviving four coordinated attacks. He was actually buried alive in debris twice. Event attendees will hear his entire story of that horrible day that killed more than 3,000 people and injured thousands more.
This is a free event. The public is invited, and emergency responders are encouraged to attend. It will be held at the church building on 1244 Old Hwy. 28 in the Linary community. If you need additional information, please call the church office at 931-484-5961.
***
Shout out to Pat Ford of Lake Tansi Village. Her grandson, Evan Austin, won a gold medal in the Paralympics a few days ago. He was the top finisher in the men’s 50 mm butterfly swim. Austin, of Terre Haute, IN, suffers from spastic paraplegia, which causes weakness and stiffness in the leg muscles.
***
Speaking of sports, the local high school teams are back in action Friday night. The Stone Memorial Panthers (2-1) will host Monterey at 7 p.m. at Panther Stadium. The Cumberland County High School Jets (1-2) will also be at home. They will face Lenoir City. First kick is at 7 p.m. You can hear the Panthers on The Mix 99.3 and the Jets on Wow Country 102.5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.