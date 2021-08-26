Imagine being dropped off by a helicopter onto an uninhabited, remote island in British Columbia, with ten survival items, and being totally alone and at the mercy of Mother Nature, bears, cougars and who knows what else. I mean alone, alone, in a vast wilderness when darkness falls and you are tasked with the job of finding food, building a shelter, and keeping yourself safe from wild, often hungry, animals.
I have found a new (at least to us) show on Netflix titled “Alone.” I don’t recall how I discovered it —probably by stumbling over it while flipping through the titles on the streaming service home page… but we really, really, enjoyed season one and have started season two. Apparently, there are eight seasons and I predict binge watching is in our future.
The show has a similar premise as “Naked and Afraid,” but with two major differences. The competitors in “Alone” wear clothing and, unlike in “Naked and Afraid,” they do not have a partner. Ten survivalists from across the county are dropped on the island with ten pieces of survival gear they have chosen. They have a list to select from and usually walk away with at least a tarp and fire starter. They are dropped miles apart and are separated by either mountains or bodies of water they can’t cross. The last person standing wins $500,000.
I am fascinated by survivalists. I think it is because the idea of this is so foreign to me that I can’t help but me amazed by anyone who can stay in the woods for days, weeks or months, foraging for food, fighting the elements and fleeing from wild animals.
The wild animal part, at least for me, would be the most frightening. At least every other episode it seems like there is a beastly encounter of some sort. One contestant in season two tapped out before nightfall of the first day due to bears around his camp. He was afraid, and rightfully so, to spend a night there without anything other than a tarp and bear spray for protection.
I never cease to be astonished by the things these people know about the great outdoors. They are very knowledgeable about plant life and what can/can’t be eaten; they know which water sources are better than others; and they have ingenious ways of staying warm, entertaining themselves and building things with just the resources they have available. The shelters they construct are often spectacular, particularly considering what they have as materials. One guy literally built a boat so he could float from his island to another, smaller one, where he was able to find better food sources.
I read over the list of the items the contestants are allowed to choose from for their adventure. The objects I saw included rope, tarp, saw, sleeping bag, fishing line, slingshot, a net, etc. I didn’t see make-up, books, sheets, sunscreen or a chair among them. I am pretty sure I couldn’t make it one single day. Maybe not even a half day. Sitting at home in my air conditioned home, with a bathroom down the hall and fresh water in a glass in front of me, commenting on their bravery is my way of being an “armchair survivalist.”
The show originally aired on the History Channel. You can now find seasons one through seven streaming on Netflix.
Congratulations to the Cumberland County High School Jets. They rolled over Whitwell to earn their first win in several seasons. The Jets will once again be on the road this Friday night when they travel to Monterey. First kick is at 7 p.m. You can hear the game live on Wow Country 102.5 with Steve Randel and Greg Maxwell.
The Stone Memorial High School Panthers will host their first home game of the season tomorrow night at Panther Stadium. The Panthers will host East Ridge. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. You can hear this game on The Mix, 99.3 with Vince Brown and Shane Wyatt.
Congratulations to the 2021 Cumberland County Fairest of the Fair, Miss Emma Dykes. She is a senior at Cumberland County High School and the daughter of Chris Dykes and Renee Everitt. The Cumberland County Fair continues tonight and tomorrow night at the Cumberland County Community Complex with food, carnival rides, entertainment and a host of exhibit booths.
