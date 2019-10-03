“I am melting, I am melting.” I feel like the Wicked Witch from Wizard of Oz in this heat. As someone who basically endures summer, the continuance of these high temperatures has been torture. At deadline time today, the temperature was 89 degrees, which is around 20 degrees higher than it normally is this time of year.
Although autumn arrived days ago and fall break begins this afternoon for Cumberland County School Students, summer is still hanging on with temperatures hovering in the high 80s. It is the summer that will not go away… at least in our part of the country. The heat has even forced some school systems in the north, many of whom do not have air-conditioned buildings, to close school.
The high temperatures and lack of rain have weather forecasters worried the area may see drought like conditions continue as no measurable rain is predicted for the next few days. Meanwhile, Montana received its first snowfall of the season earlier this week. It brought high winds, power outages and very slick conditions. I feel those of us in Cumberland County will go from 88 degrees to our first snow, with no fall in between. This is unfortunate for folks like me who love autumn. The hot weather has prompted some pretty hilarious memes online including one that reads 6 a.m. — winter; 12 noon — summer; 4 p.m. — spring; and 6 p.m. — fall.
So, even though it hasn’t felt like fall yet, there are some fall activities on the schedule beginning with the Friday at the Crossroads slated for this afternoon/evening in Downtown Crossville. Crossroads will start at 4 p.m. and last until 8 p.m. with downtown businesses staying open later; merchants selling food, beverages, and other wares; and other special events such as tonight’s Puppy Parade. Festival goers are invited to bring their dogs in costumes and walk them during the parade. Friday at the Crossroads is sponsored by the Crossville’s Noon Rotary Club.
Oh, and the weather for it? You guessed it: hot and sunny! There is no admission to Friday at the Crossroads.
***
As mentioned earlier, fall break 2019 begins for Cumberland County school students this afternoon. Students will be dismissed at 2:45 and will not return to the classroom until Monday, Oct. 14.
Also around town: after a three-hour lightning delay last Friday night, the Cumberland County Jets will get a night off tonight from prep play. Jet action will resume on Friday, Oct. 11, when the team hosts Rockwood at Jet Stadium.
The Stone Memorial Panthers, however, will travel to Macon County for a region game against the Tigers. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. You can hear this game live on local station 99.3 the Mix. The two teams will take on each other Friday, Oct. 18, for the annual “King of the Mountain” game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.