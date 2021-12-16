Growing up one of my very favorite holiday shows was “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” I love how the Grinch goes from evil to nice, the music, all the folks in Who-ville and particularly cherish the scene where his heart grows three times bigger one day.
Anyway, as much as I enjoyed watching the cartoon, I can’t say I am thrilled to be living with a four-legged Grinch, also known as Adler the cat.
Adler is a living, breathing, 13-pound, Christmas-decoration stealing/breaking/knocking over ... Grinch. Rather than looking as if our house has been decorated for the holidays, it looks as Dennis the Menace ripped through it, leaving debris all over the floor, the couch, the tables ... well, you get the picture.
He destroys, while our other cat, Maslow, watches in amazement. If Maslow was the only feline in the house, nothing would be damaged because he only gets up from his naps to
eat.
But our boy, Adler, well ... he is a totally different story.
Literally within seconds of putting up my first decoration, Adler jumps up, swats at it, and knocks it to the floor, where it falls, shattering into a gazillion tiny pieces.
I knew then we were in trouble.
The pseudo gifts under the tree (no way I am placing a real one under there) have been mauled, moved, mangled, and left lying all over the living room.
One night, I looked over just in time to see the nutcracker do a triple gainer into the air and fall into the tree. It barely escaped a traumatic brain injury and a broken leg or two.
He literally bent — and almost broke — a branch off the tree while trying to sit on it.
Our friend, Adler and Maslow’s caretaker when we are away, gave us a lovely tree top decoration last year. I arrived home the other night to find it sticking out from under the chair.
Fortunately, it wasn’t damaged. Somehow, Adler managed to jump on the counter and swat the tree topper off into the floor where it skidded across the room.
Last year, I purposefully left the decorations off of our Christmas tree, leaving the naked tree to light up the house after dark.
I knew adorning it would result in broken pieces of glass all over the house along with permanent damage to some much-loved and meaningful ornaments.
This year, I once again decided to leave the tree trim-less.
The tree itself is purple, so even sans decorations, it adds some color by day and lights at night.
However, leaving the tree bare, although still a great idea, did not curtail Adler from finding other ways to play with it!
I suspect I will just have to suffer through a couple of years of a Charlie Brown-looking tree until Adler gets a little bit older. Until then, he thinks the holiday decorations are just his new toys!
* * *
Here are a few more holiday-themed sights you may want to partake in over the holidays since Cumberland County Schools dismiss today, Friday, Dec. 17, at 10 a.m. for the winter holiday break.
1. The Parade of Trees at First National Bank of Tennessee is available for viewing during regular business hours through Dec. 31. They have been decorated by area organizations, churches and schools and feature a variety of themes, colors and decorations.
2. The giant, beautifully decorated tree at the KOA campground (6575 Hwy. 70 E.) toward Crab Orchard is certainly worth seeing. Good news is: you never have to get out of your car!
3. Pull up to the rear of Crossville Outlet Center, off Genesis Rd., and tune your car radio to 88.3 to watch the dancing light show synchronized to the music.
4. Reminder: the Lantana Road Baptist Church will once again present its Live Nativity scene from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 22-24 at 3270 Lantana Rd.
Since this is my last column of the year, I hope each of you have yourselves a Merry Little Christmas and very happy 2022!
