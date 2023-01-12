I have recurring dreams about being in situations where I need my cellphone, and it doesn’t work. I either can’t find it, it doesn’t work, there is no service, etc. Normally, in the dreams, someone needs help, or I am trying to locate someone and the phone is not complying.
It is amazing, isn’t it, how much we rely on our cellular/mobile phones? There are at least two ironies here for me: one is, I went most of my life without a mobile phone. I came from the generation of teenagers having to share a phone with other siblings and parents, dealing with frequent busy signals, 10 p.m. phone curfews and having to be at home if you were waiting for a phone call. I distinctly remember hating to have to leave the house when I was expecting what I deemed an important phone call.
Secondly, I fought Michael very hard when he suggested I get one. As much as I enjoy talking to people live, I am not much of a phone conversationalist. However, I was taking an evening class at Tennessee Tech way back when, and he did not want me traveling up and down the interstate without one. So, I begrudgingly acquiesced. Back then, though, it was only a car phone. I had to be in the car to use it, making it very similar in some ways to the landlines we had growing up. In other words, you had to be in one place to utilize it.
Gradually the shift was made from calling to texting. That’s when I became more of a fan/enemy of the mobile phone. It can be handy to send a quick text when you don’t have the time for a phone call. It’s so easy to text someone and let them know you made it home; received their text etc. Texting works particularly well for me as my phone is often on silent while I am in schools or a session. I can quickly check it between classes or sessions and send a quick response when I don’t have time to return a call.
The downside of texting or calling from a mobile phone is, of course, you are never really “away.” You are vulnerable to calls/texts 24/7 even when you are off, tired, sleepy, vacationing, etc.
I saw a meme the other day depicting an old phone attached to the wall. It basically read, and I paraphrase here, when the phone was attached we weren’t. How true is that statement?
All this brings me back to my opening comment: I have recurring dreams about needing my phone and being unable to access it when someone needs help. I thought perhaps this was unique to me but have discovered over the past few weeks that numerous people have the same content: they need to use their cellphones and either don’t have it, the phone itself is messed up or there is simply no cellular service.
This makes me think we are much more reliant on them than we probably should be. But, as you know, there are very few pay phones anymore. That’s what we had to do if we were out and about and were either running late or had car trouble, etc. We had to find a pay phone, hope it worked, and pray we had the correct change to make the call. Now there are so many mobile phones that pay phones are basically a thing of the past. As I write this, I can’t think of a single one here in Cumberland County. Can you?
Well, hopefully, if a real life situation occurs where I or you need our cell phones, they will work. I mean they normally do, so why are so many of us dreaming they will not work when we need them? I suspect the answer is we are very, very, dependent on them. Now, I can’t imagine not having one after being so reluctant initially!
***
Schools, federal, state, county and city offices will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Day. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.