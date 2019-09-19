Although the temperatures are still hovering in the high 80s and it feels more like mid-summer than a few days from the official start of fall, it is time, regardless of what the weather is indicating, for the annual Homesteads Apple Festival. This event, which attracts thousands of people to the triangular area (96 Highway 68) of the Homesteads, is set to kick off tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 21, and last for two days through Sunday, Sept. 22. The weather is predicted to be hot and sunny.
Organizers of this annual event promise old-fashioned fun for the entire family with more than 100 booths including handmade crafts, jewelry, basket making, wood carving, food and dessert vendors, antiques, face painting, storytelling, sponsor booths, kids rides and games, a pioneer tent, live music, and of course, apples. You will find apple cakes, pies, butter and myriad other apple-based items as you walk through the festival.
Traffic is typically very heavy during the festival hours on Highway 127 South and Highway 68 as more than 10,000 people attend the two-day event. If you plan to go to the festival or to the state park or anything else in that particular vicinity, you probably will want to allow a lot of extra time.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday on the Homesteads Tower and school grounds. Admission is $5 and that does include a free visit to the Homesteads Tower (which normally costs $4). All proceeds from the Apple Festival are given to the Homesteads Tower Museum.
If you have additional questions prior to the opening of the festival, you may call 931-456-9663 or send an email to homesteadtower@gmail.com or visit the website at cumberlandhomesteads.org.
United Fund, which assists more than 30 agencies here in our area with monies to enhance their not-for-profit endeavors, has announced it will be offer a variety show at the Palace Theatre next weekend, Saturday, Sept. 28. The show begins at 7 p.m. and features numerous local talents including Regina Stephens, 3 Good Looking Guys, pianist Annetta Deck, Terri Utsey, Ms. Senior Tennessee Terry Hall, Vinny DeGeorge, Frank and Kelly, Laura Jones, Bob White and Steve Sherick.
The show is being produced, directed and hosted by T.J. Fincher. Doors will open at 6:20 on Sept. 28. Tickets are $12 with all proceeds going to the United Fund. Call the Palace Theatre at 931-484-6133 for tickets.
***
High school football action resumes tonight, Friday, Sept. 20, with both local teams playing on their home turf. The Stone Memorial Panthers will host Livingston Academy. First kick is at 7 p.m. You can hear this game live on Mix 99.3.
The Cumberland County High School Jets will host the Macon County Tigers. First kick is at 7 p.m. You can hear this game live on Wow Country 102.5.
