The holidays are fast approaching. Halloween is only nine days away; Thanksgiving is a little more than 30 days away; Christmas is 64 days away; and New Year’s Day is about 73 days away.
Hopefully, the holidays this year will be more normal than last year. The 2020 holiday season was fraught with the pandemic and its fallout: canceled plans, minimal if any family and friend celebrations, and a host of bad news and illness.
However, as of right now, some of our seasonal favorites here in Cumberland County are scheduled to return. Next week, in celebration of Halloween, several events that were either canceled or scaled down last year will once again be offered to the public. One of these activities will be Boo on Main Street. It is being held for the first time since 2018. This fun-filled event will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, and will feature treats, food, costumes and a host of vendors and loads of family fun. Kids are urged to dress in costumes and participate in trick-or-treating at various safe spots along the way. At press time, the long-range forecast predicts mild temperatures and only a slight chance of rain.
Boo on Main is sponsored by Cahoots General Store, Downtown Crossville and the Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce.
Also on tap for Halloween week: the TAD Center’s annual Say Boo to Drugs event held in conjunction with Red Ribbon Week. Say Boo is 2:45-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28. This free event features food, treats, games, piñata and prizes. All county second- through eighth-graders are invited to attend.
Simple Life Church of the Cumberlands will host a Trunk or Treat on Friday, Oct. 29. Attendees are asked to pull up, roll down their car windows, and church members will place a treat bag and a note for trick-or-treaters inside the window. Hours are 6-8 p.m. at their location on Genesis Road.
Christian Academy of the Cumberlands Fall Carnival will be Saturday, Oct. 30, at the old Youth Center Building on 286 Hayes St. (near Cumberland Medical Center). Carnival concessions such as cotton candy, games, a silent cake auction and other fun family games will be offered from 4-7 p.m.
If you like haunted houses, then you may way to visit the Cumberland County High School Basketball House of Chaos. This is the third year the team has sponsored the scary venue as a fundraiser. It will be open on Saturday, Oct. 23, and then Oct. 28-30, nightly at 7 p.m. at the Cumberland County Community Complex Fairgrounds.
If live theater is more your cup of tea, then you may want to check out the play called “Ghostchasers” over at Stone Memorial High School. The theater department, under the direction of Eleni Fragopoulos, will present this drama about some tense situations in which ghostchasers are needed. The show will be performed nightly from Oct. 28-30, in the SMHS auditorium.
Lastly, if you plan to take your children trick or treating on Halloween night, make sure costumes aren’t too long, watch for motorists and other trick or treaters, don’t visit houses if lights are off, wear reflective costumes or carry a flashlight, don’t allow young people to trick or treat alone, and make sure to check all candies before allowing them to be eaten.
Around the town this weekend: a variety show benefiting United Fund of Cumberland County will be held at the Palace Theatre tomorrow night. The show features a host of local vocalists, singers, guitarists and drummers, all of whom donated their time to this worthy cause. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and may be reserved through the Palace or online.
High school football action finds the Stone Memorial Panthers on the road tonight. The Panthers will face Kingston. Game time is 6:30. The Cumberland County High School Jets are at home on Holder Field. They will host Jackson County. First kick is at 7 p.m.
