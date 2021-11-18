It is beginning to look a lot like the holidays! Thanksgiving is just six days away, and Christmas will arrive in another five weeks. Thanksgiving is my very favorite holiday. I enjoy family, friends, food, football and, of course, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Thanksgiving, for me, is a lot less stressful than Christmas, and a great time to stop and say thank you for all of our many blessings.
Thanksgiving is the most traveled holiday of the year. Fifty-three million Americans are expected to travel the roadways, freeways and airways in search of a good home-cooked meal with families this Thanksgiving. Although traffic typically begins getting really heavy on the day before, this year it will be Wednesday, Nov. 24, thousands of travelers extend their stay and will begin their treks this coming weekend with high volumes continuing through next Sunday, Nov. 28.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol (and other state patrols if you are motoring out of state) will be out in full force. They will be monitoring speed limits, distracted driving, impaired driving and seat belt compliance. Although most road constructions or improvements are placed on hold over the holidays, please remember to watch for narrowing lanes, shifting lanes and other signs of road repairs.
Weather, of course, is also a factor in holiday traveling. Please make sure to check the forecast and prepare accordingly by either allowing extra time or stocking your car with blankets, flashlights, snacks, water, etc. in the off chance you are stalled for long periods of time due to icy roads or accidents.
If you plan to fly over the holidays, and experts say 4.2 million Americans are expected to do so, officials are advising you to allow ample time to get to the airports and to wait in line for check-ins once you arrive. Officials are expecting a record number of air passengers this holiday season as so many were forced to stay at home last year due to the pandemic.
Wherever you are going or whatever you decide to do, I hope you have a safe and Happy Thanksgiving!
***
The holidays also typically mean cold weather. If you would like to donate a new or gently used coat, jacket or sweater to “Coats for the Cold,” you can do so between now and Nov. 30.
There are numerous drop-off locations around the county. They include the Cumberland County Fire Department; Donald Hooie, DDS; Farm Bureau Insurance; First Bank; First Farmers and Commercial Bank; First National Bank; Highland Federal Savings and Loan; One Bank; Smart Bank; Regions; Exit Rocky Top Realty; Tennessee College of Applied Technology; and Weichert Realtors-the Webb Agency.
This 23rd annual event is sponsored by the Lions Club, TCAT and the Cumberland County Schools Family Resource Center. Distribution of the coats and warm outerwear will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
If you need additional information, please contact Famiily Resource Center Director Lisa Phillips at 931-484-6135; Jena Demars at TCAT, 931-484-7502; and Charles Loveday of the Lions Club at 931-287-6847.
***
Jet Theatrix will present “Jabberwock” this weekend at the historic Palace Theatre on Main St.
This student production will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday.
