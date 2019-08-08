The 127 Yard Sale is over; Cumberland County students are completing their first week of school; and the annual Cumberland County Fair is just around the corner. The annual event kicks off the weekend of Aug. 23 with fair booth entries and the fair pageants. This year’s theme is “Hay, It’s Fair Time!” It is the 72nd anniversary of the fair.
Cumberland County Fair Pageant Director Frances Cunningham Brooks says this is the 60th year of the Fairest of the Fair (16-20 year old) and she has invited all former winners to come back to the stage during this year’s competition. Brooks says more than 35 former fair queens have already confirmed their appearances.
She invites all girls between the ages of 16-20 to compete in the fair pageant, which will be held Saturday night, Aug. 24, at the Palace Theatre on Main St. The contest includes evening gown, interview and an on-stage question. If you or someone you know is interested in competing, you may reach Brooks at 931-248-1988.
There are also a host of other pageants held in conjunction with the fair. They include the Wee Miss 5-6, Little Miss 7-9, Fair Princess 10-12 and Junior Fairest of the Fair 13-15 year old contests which are directed by Brooks and the Prettiest Baby Contests, starting at birth, sponsored by the Democrat Women of Cumberland County. Mamie Lou Cox is the contact for the Prettiest Baby Contests or you call the fair office at 931-484-9454 for additional information.
Friday, Aug. 23, starting at 6 p.m. pageants for girls 5-12 will be held. Saturday morning will kick off the Prettiest Baby Contests and then Saturday night, starting at 6 p.m. will be the Fair Mother/Daughter Pageant for contests ages five and up, followed by the Ms. Senior (60 and up) and the Junior Fairest of the Fair (13-15 year olds). The Fairest of the Fair Pageant is slated to begin around 8 p.m. All pageants will be held at the Palace Theater on Main Street.
Fair-sanctioned rodeo events will also be happening both Friday and Saturday nights down at the fairgrounds (Cumberland County Community Complex). Lone Star Rodeo will take over the fairgrounds for some bronco bucking, bull riding and clown capers in the grandstand arena.
Monday, Aug. 26, is the first full day of activities down at the fairgrounds. It will feature a 10 a.m. exhibit opening, 5 p.m. midway (carnival) opening, market sales, live demonstrations and music with Phil Dirt and the Dozers, who will be taking the stage at 7:30 p.m.
Other fair activities include Special Needs Day on Tuesday, Aug. 27; Senior Citizen Day, Wednesday, Aug. 28; and Family Farm Day on Saturday, Aug. 31.
Other activities at this year’s fair include truck pulls, goat shows, gospel concerts, sheep shows, a monster truck show, and, of course, the traditional rides, cotton candy, chili pies, corn dogs, homemade ice cream and visits with all the people you haven’t seen since last year’s event!
* * *
You can help out more than 30 organizations by playing in the annual United Fund Golf Tournament Saturday, Aug. 17, at the beautiful Dorchester Golf Course. The four-person scramble will begin at 1 p.m. If interested in participating in this ninth annual event, contact UF Director Holly Neal at 931-484-4082, Frank Horvath at 931-250-2742 or Stuart Smith at 931-510-5195. Team registration also includes a cook-out dinner and prizes.
High school football is just around the corner. The Jets and Panthers, currently scrimmaging area teams, will begin regular season action on Friday, Aug. 23, just two weeks from today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.