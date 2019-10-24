Halloween is just days away! This is the last weekend to shop for costumes or to purchase candy for any trick-or-treaters you are expecting to knock on your door next Thursday night.
Or, if you had rather make sure your child is at a safe event, numerous ones are being hosted all over the county between now and on Halloween.
I have compiled a list of events beginning this weekend designed to delight little ones in safe and supervised environments. Events scheduled for this weekend include:
1. House of Chaos will be offered at the Cumberland County Complex both Friday and Saturday nights and again on Halloween night. All proceeds will go to Jet basketball.
2. Cumberland Mountain State Park’s seventh annual Halloween Spooktacular event will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday at the recreation center. Activities will include a costume contest, pumpkin carving, face painting, Read with a Ranger and trunk or treat throughout the campgrounds. Activities will last until 5 p.m.
3. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department will host its annual trunk or treat Saturday at the Justice Center on 90 Justice Dr. Officers, staff and volunteers will begin handing out treats from 5 to 7 p.m.
4. The TAD Center will host its annual Say Boo to Drugs Halloween Party on Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 2:45 to 5 p.m. Activities will include a piñata, Brushes and Balloons, apple bobbing, pumpkin decorating, a costume contest for cash prizes and refreshments, treats and prizes. This is open to students in grades 2-8 and is free. Call 931-456-2859 for additional information.
5. Lawrence Chapel Church of God will host a trunk or treat on Halloween night. Candy, games, food and inflatables will be on the schedule. It will begin at 5:30 and last until 7:30 p.m. The address is 2022 Plateau Rd., Crossville.
6. Central Baptist Church will host a “greet and treat” at the facility off South Main St. on Halloween. It will begin at 5:30 p.m.
7. Lantana Road Baptist Church will feature a Hallelujah Festival on Halloween. It will begin at 5:30 p.m. and feature hayrides, inflatables, a trunk or treat and, of course, candy. LRBC is at 3270 Lantana Rd. just across from the turn to Dunbar Rd. The event will last until 8 p.m.
8. The Rescue Squad Crewettes (I want to visit this one myself) will be giving out free cotton candy and popcorn (two of my favorites) to trick-or-treaters on Halloween at the Rescue Squad Building on Tenth St.
9. The Lake Tansi Village Trunk or Treat will be held at the Recreation Center. It will begin at 5 p.m. and last until 7 p.m.
10. Boo on Main Street attracted more than 5,000 people last year. Main St. will be blocked off on Halloween night for this huge event. This year’s extravaganza includes food, games, face painting, candy, etc. It is open to the public and will get underway at 5 p.m.
11. Also, don’t forget Autumn Acres. The corn maze, hayrides, pumpkin patch and activities will continue this weekend and through early November. You can visit the farm by taking Exit 311 off of Interstate 40 and following the signs.
I also want to remind you to exercise caution if taking little ones to trick or treat. Make sure clothing is not too long; visit only well lighted homes; watch for other trick-or-treaters if you are driving; make sure all costumes are illuminated; provide adult supervision; make sure trick-or-treaters are able to see out of their costumes and masks; don’t forget to check the candy before allowing it to be consumed (a parent’s favorite job); and remember flashlights are also a welcome commodity when trick or treating.
There are a couple of other events taking place this weekend I want to mention. The Art Circle Public Library’s Book, Bling and Bake Sale is going on today, Oct. 25, and again tomorrow. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. to noon tomorrow at the library.
The Fall Craft Show hosted by the Fairfield Crafters will be today and tomorrow at the Village Green Mall in Fairfield. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. tomorrow and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Rumble on the Mountain will take place tomorrow night at the complex. The truck and tractor pull is being hosted by the Cumberland County High School Jets and Lady Jets basketball teams as a fundraiser. Action will begin at 6 p.m.
Both Cumberland County High School and Stone Memorial High School are wrapping up their 2019 football seasons. The CCHS Jets have two remaining games. They are both at home. The Jets will host Bledsoe County on Friday before finishing up their season on Nov. 1 against DeKalb County.
The SMHS Panthers will travel to Carthage to tackle the Smith County Owls tonight. Next week they will play host to Friendship Christian. All of these games are slated for 7 p.m. kickoffs. You can hear the Jets on Wow Country 102.5 and the Panthers on 99.3 The Mix.
