COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on our nation and our community. Many people have lost loved ones to this horrible pandemic, creating immense feelings of grief, loss and even anger. The virus knows no boundaries. It has affected young and old, men and women, all nationalities, and socioeconomic levels.
Grief is the natural response to a loss. Swiss-born psychiatrist Elizabeth Kubler Ross believed grief follows five stages: denial, bargaining, depression, anger and, finally, acceptance. However, grieving can be fluid as mourners may transition from one stage to another and back again before coming to a place of acceptance and acknowledgement.
Complicating the grief process over the past two years is that some were unable to host funeral services due to lockdowns and shut downs. This left families feeling as if they were unable to say a proper goodbye.
If you have lost a parent, spouse, child, relative or friend to the virus or for any other reason, and would like a safe place to process your grief and feelings surrounding your loss, consider attending GriefShare: Your Journey from Mourning to Joy. This faith-based, 13-week program sponsored by Peaks of Hope is designed to help participants heal from their devastating losses.
GriefShare classes will meet from 3-5 p.m. Tuesdays from March 1-May 24. Mike Tisdell will facilitate the classes at the Peaks of Hope Facility at 4188 Peavine Rd. During a typical session, attendees will view a video from Christian grief recovery experts and hear stories from people who have healed from the deaths of their loved ones. Following the video, participants will discuss the lesson content and share the challenges and obstacles they are currently facing as a result of their loss or losses. Each GriefShare participant will also receive a workbook with a daily Bible study designed to help them from week to week.
Registration may be completed by calling Peaks of Hope at 931-229-0098 or by visiting www.pohtn.com. A $20 suggested fee includes the workbook.
Peaks of Hope serves the Cumberland Plateau by building and strengthening individuals, couples and families with godly principles, practical tools, and proven strategies designed to strengthen relationships and positively impact the community through classes, coaching, mentoring, and collaboration, both in person and virtually.
***
Both of the Cumberland County High School Jet basketball squads, as well as the Stone Memorial Panthers, have advanced to the Region 4 Tournament that begins this weekend.
The Lady Jets, under the tutelage of Coach Kim Cram-Torres, travel to Lincoln County High School tonight to face the Lady Falcons. A victory will advance the Lady Jets to the regional semi-finals next week at Tullahoma High School.
Saturday, Feb. 26, the Jets will be on the road. They will also face Lincoln County at 7 p.m. You can hear the Jets and Lady Jets on Wow Country 102.5. The Panthers will host their region open tomorrow night in Stone Memorial Gym when Tullahoma visits at 7 p.m. You can hear the Panthers’ play-by-play on The Mix 99.3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.