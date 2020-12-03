It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Main Street is dressed up in its annual holiday fare; it snowed on the Plateau earlier this week; holidays lights and sounds are abundant; and kids are making their lists for Santa. Our cat, Adler, also made a list. He only asked for one thing. He wanted a sibling for Christmas. After speaking with our multi-cat owner friends and family, we decided to grant him his wish.
Thanksgiving Eve, Michael and I adopted a new kitten, a brother, for Adler. He is the cutest little fellow, solid black to Adler’s white. Maslow is so dark that when he is asleep on our dark plum throw in the evenings, it is difficult to see him. Adler, on the other hand, almost glows in the dark!
Anyway, since we weren’t expecting to find a kitten on our first visit, I did not have our cat carrier with me. Fortunately, we were able to purchase a card board one for the trip home. I tentatively placed it on the floor, allowing Adler to sniff around before letting Maslow out. The box had holes in the top for breathing, so Adler wasn’t able to see him until he stepped out. The result? It was love at first sight!
Adler, by the way, is huge — so large, that my friend, Lisa, says we have adopted a bobcat. He seems to think he is the protector. The first few days he followed Maslow, who seems to be smaller than average, all around the house. He would not let Maslow out of his line of sight.
Although we have always had a cat, we have never had two at the same time. So, although it is somewhat of a learning curve, it has truly been successful. Now, while we are at work or otherwise out and about, Adler has someone to play with around the house. They sleep side by side, tussle a little every now and then, and seem to be fine with sharing both space and us with the other one.
Adler is three months older than Maslow, so Maslow is still in the really, rowdy kitten stage. A couple of times I am pretty sure I saw Adler roll his eyes when Maslow attempted to climb the Christmas tree, knocked over my water bottle, and sent a bowl of ornaments flying across the kitchen. All in all, our friends and family have been correct in advising us to grant Adler’s Christmas wish.
I have had numerous questions about the name Maslow. Well, since Adler is named after psychiatrist Alfred Adler, who is popular for his work on inferiority complexes, I felt it was only fair to name our new kitten after another therapist. Maslow is named after humanistic psychologist Abraham Maslow. He is famous for his 1940s era “Hierarchy of Needs” theory. He believed that self actualization (reaching one’s full potential) is not possible if one’s other needs aren’t being met; or, in other words, we must have our physiological (air, water, food), security (shelter) and social needs (love, friendships) met before we can reach the top of our game.
I remind the “boys” quite often how they have won the lottery. Our cats (like most pet owners’ animals) will be fed, watered, taken to the veterinarian, housed and loved. They will be warm when it is cold outside and cool when the temperatures soar. All of this, and they don’t have to work. They get to sleep, eat, drink, and literally be merry all year long!
So, although the present was originally intended for Adler, I think we made out pretty well too. Maslow is a definitely a nice addition to our home.
My original column this week was an interview with the city of Crossville’s Leisure Services Program Coordinator Mason Fox, about next week’s Christmas Parade. Just before deadline, I was informed the parade has been canceled amid rising coronavirus cases.
***
As of press time, the University of Tennessee Football Vols are set to host the No. 6 rated Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium tomorrow afternoon. This weekend is normally the date for the Southeastern Conference play-off game in Atlanta, GA, but with the delays and postponements brought on by COVID-19 exposures, illnesses, and other issues stemming from the virus, the season hasn’t ended yet. Saturday’s kickoff is slated for 2:30 Central Time and will be aired on CBS. Speaking of the Vols, I think I will add a 2021 winning season to my Christmas wish list!
