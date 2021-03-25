If you haven’t had your COVID-19 vaccine yet and are hesitant to do so, please allow me to share my experience with you. I hope it will make it easier for you to show up and get that shot in your arm.
I was able to get my vaccine a little earlier than my age range due to being a mental health provider. I am currently fully vaccinated and had few side effects. I found the process to be professional, pretty much pain free, and even, believe it or not, pleasant. Keep in mind — all of these nice comments are also coming from a girl who absolutely abhors needles.
I detest needles. I don’t mind the actual shot—it is more of a visual thing for me. I see the needle and I become a little light headed and my heart starts racing. As long as I never lay eyes on the needle, I am fine. So, anytime I have to get a shot, I turn my head before the needle comes out and my queasiness abates.
I registered with the Tennessee Department of Health via the online portal. When it became time for the mental health workers to be vaccinated, I received a call asking if I still wanted to take it. I am not going to lie: I was hesitant. I had qualms about taking the vaccine and I had reservations about not taking it. My issues with taking it — it came out rather quickly; scientists aren’t fully aware of whether there are any long term effects from it, and I am very sensitive to medications. Obviously, not taking it also posed potential risks, including contracting the virus.
But, when the lady asked, I told her I would take it. Laugh, if you must, but you know how I finally determined I would take it? Hair color. It occurred to me, I have been utilizing hair color for years. If I can put some chemicals on my hair and that close to my brain, surely I can take a medically generated vaccine?
A colleague and I were scheduled to take our shots on a Friday. We showed up at our appointed time at the Cumberland County Community Complex, and sat in line for well over half an hour before reaching the kiosk where we were handed clipboards. The health department officials handed us the paperwork and asked us to have it filled out before we reached stop number two: the vaccination tent. We pulled away and did as we were asked. We completed our paperwork and when the time arrived, we pulled into the vaccination tent. The health department workers came to our car, asked which arm we wanted the shot to be administered to (I suggest your non-dominant arm) and quickly and professionally gave us our shots.
We were then asked to drive to another stop and wait 15 minutes before leaving and to contact one of the officials in the area if we had a reaction. Neither of us did, so we drove away. Our process from start to finish was about an hour and 15 minutes. We found the process to be very organized and professional.
My colleague did have a little soreness in the arm for a couple of days afterwards. I had no arm pain but did develop a small bump near the injection site that quickly disappeared.
We took the Pfizer vaccine as it was the one being administered the day we were scheduled to be vaccinated. If you take the Pfizer, you return in two weeks. So, two weeks later, we returned to the complex and as they say, rinse and repeat. We followed the same routine as before.
The next morning, I awoke with the sniffles. That was pretty much it for me. I am not even sure there was a correlation between the vaccination and the sniffles. The cold-like symptoms didn’t last long and I was back to normal. My colleague had no reaction at all.
As of today, I am about three weeks out. Now that it is over, I am glad I chose to do it.
If you have opted to take one of the vaccines over the next few weeks or months, I hope you have as smooth a journey as I did.
