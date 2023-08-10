My friend texted another friend and me the other day and suggested we watch “Quarterback” on Netflix. The three of us love football, and I knew if she said she liked it, I would too.
The show is produced by none other than former University of Tennessee Quarterback Peyton Manning, who, of course, also played in the NFL. It is a great documentary about three current pro quarterbacks: Marcus Mariota (Atlanta Falcons), formerly with the Tennessee Titans; Kirk Cousins (Minnesota Vikings); and Super Bowl-winning QB Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs).
One of the cool parts about this program is it does not just focus on the action on the field. The documentary also dips into their personal and family lives and gives you a backstory about their road to the NFL.
I subsequently told another one of my friends (who is 91) about it as well. She, too, is watching it, and we have had some similar thoughts about it. One of which is a greater respect for professional quarterbacks than ever before.
As a lifelong college football fan, I will never forget how I felt the first time I went to a professional football game. The sound of the hits these professional athletes were making — and taking — was bone chilling.
I mean, I can remember hearing how loud the hits were and wondering how do these men do this week after week? The sheer physicality required to play a professional level sport of any kind is mind-boggling to me, but particularly when 6 feet 4, 300-pound linemen are rolling over you after being sacked.
I was even more amazed after watching “Quarterback.”
As you know, if plays are executed properly then the QB should never take a hit. But that is often not the case.
These guys take shots from defensive linemen that would literally knock some of us out for days. Then they jump back up and go call another play.
One of the more intriguing things for me about these three quarterbacks is they all talk about how tough it is on the body.
One mentioned it is like being in a car wreck every weekend; another said he wonders sometimes if it is not one of the most difficult jobs to have while simultaneously questioning if something is wrong with him for wanting to keep playing the game.
Besides memorizing plays, studying film, and perfecting their leadership skills, they are also learning how to take care of their bodies.
They talk about massage, working out, running, etc. to keep their forms in the shape they need them to be each Sunday.
Yet, these guys are still young. Mahomes is the youngest at 27, followed by Mariota at 29 and Cousins who is 35.
If these guys are talking about injuries, hits, preventative exercises, etc., how did Tom Brady do this job until he was 45? That is a full decade older than Cousins!
Another enlightening thing to me about at least one, maybe two, of these quarterbacks is how simply they live considering their pay days are outrageous.
Cousins for example, the oldest of the three, has raked in more than $146 million in his career so far. However, his home is very understated, and he still drives older vehicles.
In fact, one article I read indicates Cousins was ridiculed for driving a much, much older Mercedes to practice when he could clearly drive a newer version of the same car.
He says he realizes he will not be making this type of money forever, so he feels it is best to live a more modest lifestyle.
All in all, we really enjoyed watching the series, especially since football time is just around the corner. The show gets you pumped up for the 2003 season.
“Quarterback” is worth watching even if you are not a huge football fan. But I must warn you: the language is, as they say, a little salty, particularly when miked on the field.
***
While we are on the topic of football, Cumberland County High School hosts York tonight, Friday, Aug. 11, in their final preseason scrimmage. The Jets will kick off the regular season on the road next Friday night, Aug. 18, in Scott County.
Stone Memorial Panthers closed out the preseason portion of their football schedule Thursday night with a visit from Anderson County, the defending 4A State Champions. The Panthers season opener will be at Cookeville.
The Jets and Panthers will face each other on Friday, Sept. 1.
***
The much-anticipated Cumberland County Fair kicks off this weekend with a host of activities around town.
The annual fair pageants and prettiest baby contests will be held this weekend at Stone Memorial High School.
Pageants for contestants ages 5-12 will take place Friday in the SMHS auditorium beginning at 6 p.m. with Wee Miss and culminating with the Fair Princess.
Meanwhile, down at the fairgrounds, aka the Cumberland County Community Complex, is the Lone Star Rodeo featuring myriad cowboys and their tricks along with some bull riding — always a crowd favorite.
Saturday’s events include Pretty Baby Contests, Mother-Daughter Contest, Ms. Senior Contest, Junior Fairest of the Fair, and the Fairest of the Fair all at SMHS while another round of the Lone Star Rodeo happens at the fairgrounds.
Sunday, fair workers will be accepting entries in the baking, flowers, poultry, rabbits and crops categories.
If you are interested in the carnival, it opens on Monday at 6 p.m. with a $20 armband price!
Monday will also feature the exhibits opening, Junior Livestock Band, and a concert by “Four on the Floor.”
