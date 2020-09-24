I have received numerous questions regarding an update on our cat, Adler. Does this tell you anything: the most frequent words heard in our house are, “Adler, no. No, Adler. Adler, please stop it.”
The cat, to say the least, is a handful. But we wouldn’t take a million dollars for him, as in addition to being super wild, he can be the sweetest thing you have ever seen.
Here are a few fun facts about him:
- 1.He loves Atlanta Braves baseball. He literally will stop doing whatever he is doing when he hears/sees the Braves are on television. He jumped one night from Michael’s lap onto the floor to watch more closely. A few minutes later, he moves up even closer to the TV to watch even more intently. Granted, his attention span isn’t very long, but trust me, every single time the Braves are on, he watches for a period of time.
- 2. My right arm and Michael’s left remain his toys of choice. He loves to nibble and scratch them. As of today, Michael and I have about 23 scratches between us. He thinks he is playing but occasionally it hurts.
- 3. He likes to “comb” my hair. He will jump up on the back of the couch and paw at my hair as if he is combing it.
- 4. He loves water. This is unusual for cats, I think. If he hears running water, he stops what he is doing, and runs as fast as he can to the sink. He will then paw at the water and attempt to drink it. If it sprays him, that’s even better.
- 5. He seldom meows. He is a very quiet cat. He makes noise when he is running and jumping, of course, but he very seldom “speaks.”
- 6. He loves riding in the car. Loves it. Unfortunately his rides usually culminate in an appointment to the vet. But so far, he hasn’t connected the two, and loves riding in his carrier in the car.
- 7. He has the bluest of eyes. Everyone that meets him comments on his blue eyes. They are even more piercing, probably because his fur is so white.
- 8. He is the first cat we have ever had that seems to prefer me. Our late female cats, Taj and Beigie, always seemed more attached to Michael. Adler, however, follows me everywhere I go. He will sit in Michael’s lap as long as I am in the room. However, if I walk out, he jumps down and follows me.
- 9. He loves videos of our friend’s seven-month-old granddaughter. If they send us one he will sit very still and watch it. He will get as close as he can to the phone and try to touch her.
- 10. Adler is going to be a big cat. He has already doubled in size, plus some. I am hoping he gets to be a good sized cat… but probably not until he calms down some.
***
It’s fall! The autumnal equinox arrived earlier this week meaning the holidays are just weeks away!
Speaking of fall, that always means football. Cumberland County’s two teams will be in action tonight, Friday, Sept. 25, and the University of Tennessee Vols open their weird and wacky 2020 season tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 26.
The Stone Memorial High School Panthers play Kingston at home. Kickoff is at 6:30 tonight. You can hear this game live with Vince Brown and Shane Wyatt on the Mix at 99.3.
The Cumberland County High School Jets play Walker Valley Mustangs on Holder Field in Jet Stadium. First kick is at 6:30 p.m. Listen to play by play action with Steve Randel and Greg Maxell on 102.5 Wow Country.
Lastly, the University of Tennessee Vols host South Carolina Saturday night in the season opener. This game can be seen live on the SEC Network. Kickoff is at 6:30 Central.
