Friends are, as they say, “the family we choose.” People have friends for myriad reasons. Those reasons may include, but certainly aren’t limited to, people with whom we can eat, travel, golf, watch plays, go to concerts, talk, do service work, worship, etc. Some friendships may be lifelong while others may be only a year or two in the making. Perhaps some we haven’t even met yet, but will one day down the road. Whatever the reason for the friendship or however long it may or may not last, it is important to have individuals in our lives that enhance our journeys.
One reason we have friends, as one of my friends often mentions, is so we can tell a story. At our age, she says, it takes several of us to remember the details of our shared history. I will give you an example. Recently, several of us were trying to remember a couple’s names. Our dinner conversation may go something like this: one friend asks what the names are of a couple we used to know by giving a brief description. Each of us will immediately recall the family. But none of us will remember their names. One friend says, “Oh, you know… they were always dressed so well.”
Another one replies: “He was an engineer and she was a school teacher.”
Yet another’s response: “They had those two really cute young boys.”
Still another: “She had long blonde hair and he was like 6 feet 4 inches tall.”
“He had a great sense of humor, always had us laughing.”
Finally, after numerous hints as mentioned above, we were able to come up with the couple’s names. But it wasn’t easy. Interesting isn’t it, how you can remember everything but their names?
Scientists say the word for forgetting a name is called the “Baker Effect.” This theory is orbiting around the fact that names are arbitrary, not really providing our brains much to work with as far as mental links go, and thus rendering us far less capable of creating the ties we need to recall that name later on. Other experts say that is because individual brain cells are fired in response to faces, and finding out names, on the other hand, are relatively meaningless.
Other times, particularly with my high school friends, I notice how each of us are able to recall bits and pieces of a story. Someone will begin with, “Remember that time we were at such and such, with so and so, and this happened?”
Only to be answered with “That wasn’t where we were, and she wasn’t there, that thing happened another time.”
Usually, after several corrections, we are able to get the story straight. Well, at least some version of the story on which we all ultimately agree. It is amazing to me how when it comes to memory, we all differ on what details are important to us. Sometimes my friends will tell a story and I have very vague memories of even being there. Other occasions are strongly imprinted into my brain while my friend or friends may have difficulty recalling the circumstance at all.
The memory is a fascinating thing. Oftentimes, I wonder whether my memories are actually factual or just things I have either merged together from stories I have been told, fragmented memories, or maybe even a little bit of both. Regardless, I am glad I have groups of friends that assist me in filling in past blanks and will continue to help me remember those things to come!
***
Even though summer officially began earlier this week, most of us count July 4th as the midway point between Memorial and Labor Day. The annual block buster summer celebration officially kicks off next Friday with July 4th cookouts, lake days, concerts, swimming, all on the table for the long weekend.
There are several events slated for around the county in celebration of our nation’s independence. They include:
• A pro troop rally on the courthouse lawn on July 4th from 9 a.m. to noon. Organizers indicate this is a patriotic event and will include singing, speakers, fire trucks, and food.
• The Lake Tansi Exchange Club’s annual Fred Roehlig fundraising chicken sale. It gets underway at 11 a.m. at the Thunderbird Pavilion on July 4th.
• The City of Crossville will present its annual fireworks extravaganza at Centennial Park. Booms and lights begin at 9 p.m. and are expected to last around 20 minutes.
Remember to stay safe on the long holiday: don’t drink and drive or operate a watercraft; observe speed limits and construction zones; use caution if shooting off fireworks yourself; and stay hydrated if outdoors!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.