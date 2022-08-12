Cowboys will be descending on Cumberland County tonight (Friday, Aug. 12) as the Lone Star Rodeo gallops into town as part of the annual Cumberland County Fair. The Community Complex Fairgrounds will be the site of the rodeo which is slated to start tonight at 8 and again tomorrow night at 8 p.m. It will feature all the usual rodeo components including, of course, the crowd favorite: bull riding.
I love rodeos. I particularly like the bull riding. It is amazing to me people willingly get on a bucking mega-ton animal and attempt to ride it when it clearly doesn’t want them to do so. I have been to rodeos in Wyoming and in Texas and I can promise you this Lone Star Company and its cowboys are just as wildly entertaining.
If you have items you would like to enter into this year’s Sew It, Grow It, Show It themed event, you can do so beginning Sunday afternoon from 2-6 p.m. Entries will be taken for poultry, rabbits, baking, flower, and crops in the exhibit building. Then at 4 p.m. will be the Junior Livestock Show.
The midway, with its requisite rides, carnival food and games, will open Monday, Aug. 15, at 5 p.m. Other Monday events include market sale, live demonstrations, and music by Four on the Four. The concert gets underway at 7:30 in the grandstand.
Tuesday, Aug. 16, is Special Needs Day. This annual event will get underway at 9 a.m. and last until 1 p.m. The midway will open at 5 with the Junior Gilt Show slated for 6 p.m. and those big, roaring monster trucks scheduled at 7 p.m.
Senior Citizens will be celebrating at the fairgrounds come Wednesday, Aug.17. Senior Citizen’s Day begins at 9 a.m. Also on tap for Wednesday: the midway; 6 p.m. Pet Show; and 7:30 p.m. Truck Pull.
You can catch Highway 96’s performance on Thursday at 7 p.m. The Junior Sheep Show, live demonstrations, exhibits and the carnival are also on the agenda for Thursday night.
Cotton candy, candied apples, Rescue Squad fare, and other civic groups will be ready to sell their wares come 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19. That is also the day of the Junior Goat Show and the Cumberland County Fair Horse and Mule Show.
Saturday, Aug. 20, is the last day of the 2022 fair. Activities begin early with a 9 a.m. opening. The day’s activities include 4-H Chick Chain Show, Family Farm Olympics, Junior Rodeo, noon midway opening, and the Open Beef Show.
Don’t forget the exhibit buildings are open each day from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, all exhibits must be removed from the building between 1 and 3 p.m. If you need more information, visit the fair’s Facebook page at Cumberland County Fair Association or the website at www.cumberlandcountyfair.com.
Congratulations to Roane State Student Savannah Hassler. She was named the 2022 Cumberland County Fairest of the Fair during pageant activities over the weekend at the Palace Theatre. The daughter of Robby and Jody Hassler, she will represent our county in the state pageant in January. Savannah was crowned by the 2021 Fair Queen Emma Dykes.
* * *
High School football action is just days away. It gets underway on Friday, Aug. 19. Both the Cumberland County High School Jets and the Stone Memorial Panthers will be competing in TSSAA Class 4 Region 4 this season. Both teams also open their season with home contests against non-region foes. The Panthers and Head Coach Derik Samber will host Lenoir City while the Jets and Head Coach Noah Rapasky will take on the Whitwell Tigers at Jet Stadium.
* * *
Volunteers are needed for the Convoy of Hope event coming to Crossville Saturday, Aug. 27. Convoy of Hope will serve families with free resources including groceries, haircuts, family pictures, health services and more. If you can assist as a volunteer on that day, visit convoyofhope.org/cumberlandcounty or call 931-707-1883.
