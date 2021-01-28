Who would have dreamt this time last year that New England Patriot quarterback Tom Brady would once again be in the Super Bowl… but this time in a different team’s jersey? The question begging to be asked is, “Can you even have a Super Bowl without the iconic quarterback?”
Two weeks from now, on Sunday, Feb. 7, the now Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will take on 25-year-old quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the battle for the best NFL football team. Brady and the Bucs clinched the division title Sunday with a win over the Green Bay Packers. I have already seen memes online referring to the team as the “Tampa Brady Buccaneers.”
I remember telling Michael after last season that I thought it was time for Brady to retire. I mean, the guy is 43 years old! This age is only seven years from 50, readers! Can you even imagine? I am tired and achy at the end of an office day… how in the world at 43 can a person play professional football? Brady is the oldest person to ever play in a Super Bowl.
Anyway, I digress. I remember telling Michael I was afraid that Brady was going to water down his legacy if he didn’t retire. You know what I mean: maybe lose a bunch of games, never really be a competitor again, and leave the National Football League with a terrible finish rather than turning in his jersey when he was on top of his game. I always think about the Kenny Rogers’s lyrics, “You have to know when to fold them.”
Obviously, I failed to give Brady the credit he is due. I am going to be brutally honest here and say I have never really been a Brady fan. My feelings about him, quite frankly, were more about his personal choices off the field than on it. But, I have to say…after his performance this year, I have to acquiesce and admit the guy is something else.
One thing I have always admired about Brady is his determination. I mean, he was a sixth round draft pick. Sixth round! He was drafted 199th! Five quarterbacks were chosen before him, including Tennessee’s own National Championship quarterback and current assistant coach Tee Martin. But a rookie coach of the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick, decided way back in April 2000 to give the lanky guy from Michigan a chance. The rest, as they say, is history.
Now Brady is going for his seventh Super Bowl title and championship ring. This will make his 10th Super Bowl appearance in the 21 years of being in the NFL. It has to be more about the game of football and all the challenges that come with it than the money for him. Ironically, Brady, as much as he makes, has a net worth allegedly less than his supermodel wife, Giselle.
I think Brady and the Buccaneers are going to have their hands full with the Chiefs. However, having said this, there are two things in the Buccaneers’ favor: one, they are playing in their home stadium, the first time this has ever happened. Or, as one late comedian joked, “The Buccaneers are like, well, everyone else is working from home right now, and we may as well also.”
The second thing in the Buccaneers’ favor — they have Brady at the helm. As of Sunday, the veteran player has broken more than 55 NFL records.
Quoting lyrics from one of my favorite songs, win or lose Super Bowl LV, I think Brady has earned the right to say, “Hey look ma, I made it!”
Speaking of sports, it is basketball homecoming over on the Stone Memorial campus. Dress-up days have included Pajama Day, Tourist Day, Wacky Wednesday, Teacher Day and Panther Spirit Day. The Panthers will host the Rhea County Eagles Friday night in Panther Gym. As crowds are limited, you may listen to the game on the Mix with Vince Brown and my longtime colleague, Shane Wyatt.
Meanwhile, the Cumberland Count Jets will travel to Jasper Friday night. They will face the Marion County Warriors. This game can be heard live on 102.5 with Steve Randel, a former colleague of mine at WXVL Radio. Reminder, games are subject to change due to COVID outbreaks and restrictions.
***
Tuesday is Groundhog Day. All eyes will be on Punxsutawney Phil up in Pennsylvania Feb. 2. If he sees his shadow, legend has it we will have six more weeks of winter. If he does not, an early spring!
