“Everything old is new again.” I can’t remember who coined that phrase, but it certainly proves to be true over and over again. This statement rings even more solid, thanks to the internet, social media, YouTube and all the other online platforms which are major contributors in making old things relevant again.
One of my favorite artists in the ’80s was a British guy by the name of Phil Collins (also the front man for the band Genesis). Although Collins had a lot of hits during his solo career and with the band Genesis, my favorite has always been “In the Air Tonight.” I also enjoy Daughtry’s cover of this song and have it on my go-to-playlist. If you are familiar with “In the Air Tonight,” then you know there is a phenomenal drum solo about three minutes into the song.
Fast forward to 2020. There are twin brothers up in Gary, IN, who host a YouTube channel titled “First Time Hearing: Twins, the New Trend.”
Fred and Tim Williams film themselves watching classic music for the first time (once it was some Dolly Parton music) and subsequently post their reactions and comments to it on their channel. The brothers, who at the time had more than 200,000 subscribers, put on their headphones and tune up Collins’ song. They are nodding their heads, smiling and clearly enjoying the music and lyrics. Three minutes into it, and much to their amazement, in comes this very unexpected and riveting drum solo. Their physical and verbal reactions to it have now gone viral, garnering millions of views and increasing their channel followers. At one point, one of the twins says, and I paraphrase, “He thought we were sleeping and he was gonna wake us up!”
The Williams brothers aren’t the only ones going viral. The 39-year-old song has, as of today, hit the No. 3 spot on the music-streaming service iTunes, introducing Collins and his ’80s music to a brand-new generation. His song falls behind pop star Cardi B in the No. 1 slot on iTunes and country crooner Darius Rucker (former front man of Hootie and the Blowfish, another ’80s artist) at No. 2.
Since the viral video, the twins have appeared on numerous national shows such as “Today,” and have racked up thousands more to their YouTube channel, making them overnight sensations.
It is reminiscent of the song “Don’t Stop Believing” by Journey. It was released on Halloween in 1981, and although popular, it never reached top ten status until 2010. The song found a new audience with the television drama/comedy/musical “Glee,” and then became a mega hit, topping the charts in the number ten slot.
Music is not the only entertainment genre giving homage to the ’80s. Tom Cruise’s second “Top Gun” installment was originally scheduled to be released this year and is now slated for 2021. “Top Gun” was a blockbuster in the early ’80s. Sidebar: Cruise received some of his education for the role from Cumberland County’s Curt Watson. Watson, who played at the University of Tennessee and was dubbed “the Crossville Comet,” later became a Navy jet pilot and flew with the elite squad known as the Blue Angels.
Also underway from the ’80s, a new movie based on the life of the late Whitney Houston. Her platinum-selling vocals were among the most played on radio airwaves during that decade.
***
The annual United Fund Golf Tournament, held each year at Dorchester, gets underway Saturday. This tournament raises money for more than 30 not-for-profits here in Cumberland County.
There may be a few slots available. Call the United Fund at 931-484-4082 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.