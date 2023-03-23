The old adage “you can’t judge a book by its cover” has certainly shown to be true for me.
As a voracious reader, I am constantly looking for new books, authors, series, etc. I follow recommendations from Reese Witherspoon, Jenna Bush Hager, Goodreads, Pop Sugar, Barnes and Noble, the New York Times Best Seller list, and I read suggestions from other sources such as magazines to assist me in making my book selections.
Even though it was highly acclaimed, I was incredibly reluctant to read Kristin Hannah’s “The Nightingale.” I actually picked the book up numerous times in book stores and put it back on the shelf. You know why? I don’t like the cover.
It is very, very unappealing to me for some reason. The cover is blue with a photo of the Eiffel Tower in the background, with gold leaves and a bird on the front. I am not sure what it is about the combination, but it just doesn’t resonate with me.
I finally read the book but only after a trip to the beach with a friend who insisted I read it. Because I value her input, and because we read similarly, I decided to give it a try. I was mesmerized. It is, to this day, one of my favorite books. Even though it has somewhere around 600 pages, I read it in no time. I could not put it down. It was captivating, inspiring, professionally written, compelling. It falls in the genre of what is referred to as historical fiction. It follows the tale of two sisters during warn torn France in 1939 during the German occupation.
Now in paperback, the 2015 book, which has garnered five stars from more than 120,000 Amazon readers, has once been chosen as a selection of the month by Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club. Witherspoon says in her March book announcement, “It is a powerful story set in Nazi-occupied France in WWII and tells an often overlooked story: a woman’s experience of war. With so much happening in the world, we couldn’t help feeling like this book deserved the spotlight once again.”
I suspect the reason for the newfound interest is “The Nightingale” is also going to be a major motion picture released sometime in the near future. As I always like to say, please, however, don’t judge the book by the movie!
Which brings me to another story about not judging a book by its cover. When I lived in Dayton, I worked with a man who decided one Saturday, after mowing his yard, to go buy a new car. Deciding he didn’t have time to change out of this work clothes, he jumped into his vehicle and headed south. He stopped at one dealership and couldn’t get anyone to wait on him. He was pretty sure it was because of the way he was dressed (shorts, tennis shoes, T-shirt). He went down the road a little more, stopped at a car lot, found a car he liked, test drove it, paid cash for it, and began driving back north.
When he got to the first place he stopped, he pulled into the dealership, found the person who chose not to wait on him, showed him the car, and explained the commission he lost because he was assuming being unkempt ... he didn’t have the money to buy the car, and chose instead to wait on a sharper-dressed man.
This situation was ironic for two reasons: my friend (and co-worker) was one of the best-dressed guys you have ever seen. Secondly, he was the sales manager at our station!
***
Spring arrived on the Plateau earlier this week and it, too, looked different from its cover. Spring landed with temperatures below freezing.
***
Cumberland County School students, teachers, administration, support staff and bus drivers will return to school Monday after the annual spring break week. Students will be out of school again in a couple of weeks for the Good Friday holiday before Easter Sunday.
Spring’s arrival means the return of high school baseball. The Cumberland County High School Jets will be in action next week, traveling to White County on Monday, hosting the Warriors on Tuesday, before Warren County pays a visit to Jet Park on Friday.
The Stone Memorial Panthers squad will hit the road to Jackson County on Monday, hosting the Devils on Tuesday, followed by a visit from Rhea County on Thursday. The Panthers will close out their big week on Friday as they make the trip to Dunlap to take on Sequatchie County. The Jets and Panthers are set to play each other April 24-25.
