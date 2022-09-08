If you are a reader, are you a fan of non-fiction, fiction, or both? Does one category or genre appeal to you more than another? Or, are you like me, and happily read cereal boxes if that is all that is available?
Eating lunch with some friends the other day, the topic turned to reading. Two of my friends indicated they only read non-fiction. They are not interested in reading anything fiction, with the exception, one said, of an occasional historical fiction. Otherwise, they just are disinterested in putting their time into something that never really occurred.
I certainly understand why people may feel this way. True stories are fascinating to read. My last three books have been nonfiction accounts: two about the Appalachian Trail and one called “The Awakening of HK Derryberry,” which was co-authored by Andy Hardin, a retired Nashville lawyer who now resides here in Cumberland County and is a member of our small group at church.
However, I also love fiction. It is mind boggling to me that authors can literally craft a story, utilizing characters, settings, plots, storyline twists, etc., simply from their own imagination. They also have to write dialogue and then remember throughout the book which character said what to whom and so forth.
Over the years, people have told me I should write a book since I love to read and write. Although flattered they feel I am capable of doing so…truly, I am not. The writing I do here in this article every two weeks is fact based. I write about things that have happened. It isn’t fiction. I feel that is much more difficult to do and certainly above my level of expertise. I feel quite sure if I wrote a fiction book, my readers (if there were any) would be asking what happened to that character? Or, I thought this character did so and so. Mine would be so disjointed; readers would put down the book after the first chapter! I am quite sure there would be no flow in my stories.
I, at least, have a framework for my writing. Fiction writers do not. They cultivate a story in their heads and then do all of the deep dives into the plot and character development pulling ideas from who knows where. Matter of fact, I saw a coffee cup the other day with writing on it which read: “I am a writer. Anything you say or do may be used in a story.”
***
Congratulations to Stone Memorial High School’s 2022 Panther Homecoming King and Queen. That honor goes to Kaleb Flowers and Haley Scruggs. They were crowned during ceremonies at the SMHS game Friday after a week of dress-up days. They included Pajama Day, Country vs. Country Club Day, Celeb Day, Anything But a Backpack Day, and Panther Spirit Day. Speaking of the Panther football team, they will make a short trip to Monterey Friday, Sept. 9. The Panthers are 2-0 going into Friday’s game against the Wildcats. First kick is slated for 7 p.m.
Meanwhile, if you are reading this article on Thursday night, the Jets are en route to Lenoir City where they will play their road game this week. Game time is 6:30 p.m.
Mark your calendars for next Friday, Sept. 16, for the annual “Lunch on the Lawn,” benefiting Habitat for Humanity. This 15th annual fundraiser will begin at 11 a.m. and last until 1 p.m. on the Cumberland County Courthouse lawn. Call Jessica Stephens, Director of Development, if you need additional information at 931-484-4565.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.