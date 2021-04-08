I have written before about my husband’s total lack of interest in some of my musical genres. If we are utilizing my car over the weekend, I have begun changing my radio channels to something more preferable to him — either ‘70s or early ‘80s music. He just can’t tolerate my modern day pop.
Anyway, I like to leave music on for the cats when we leave the house. My go-to music is generally pop. Michael, however, feels this is not something Adler and Maslow want to listen to for the hours we are away at work. He shared this with me one day after we arrived home from work and he became aware of what music I had left on for them to “listen” to throughout the day.
So, after his concerns about my pop music being too unsettling for Adler and Maslow, I asked Alexa to play classical music for them the next morning before I left for the office. I thought maybe this would be more soothing to them if they were hearing musical notes sans the lyrics. I actually like to listen to classical music when I am writing or doing something I feel needs my full concentration and thought. Perhaps the cats would feel the same.
The first time I did this, Michael comes bounding up the stairs and asks, “What is that noise?”
I replied, “What noise?”
Before I can explain, he realizes it is Alexa playing classical music. He then begins to tell me he thinks the cats will not be very tolerant of this genre either.
“Really?” I said. “What do you think they would like to listen to while we are away?”
It didn’t take long for him to respond and answer just as I suspected, “I say they prefer something in the ’70s or ’80s category.”
Apparently, and shockingly, our fur babies have inherited their dad’s taste in music. Michael’s opinion, with few exceptions, is if it didn’t come out of the ’70s or at least by the early ’80s, it just isn’t music. Meaning, he doesn’t think our cats have a large musical palate either.
I am sure you have guessed by now, Adler and Maslow are jamming out and playing air guitar to Boston, Bob Seger, Journey, Marshall Tucker, Aerosmith, Allman Brothers, Kansas, and other ’70s musical groups and solo artists dominating air play during that time frame.
While contemplating this musical conundrum, I decided to do some research. Ironically, what I discovered is this — cats prefer classical and their second favorite musical genre is pop. All the research I read indicates classical is the feline favorite as some of the notes and tones sound familiar to them. At least one article indicated pop music was the next most tolerated. However, researchers say rock music actually raises their heart rate and stresses them out. The article also recommended gentle piano pieces for the cats’ consumption. I am thinking George Winston may just be the cat’s meow!
I can’t wait to share with Michael the results of my research. I am sure he will want proof of it. Perhaps more relaxed cats at the end of the day will speak for itself.
***
Avalon Center is offering a program for anyone affected by domestic violence and/or sexual assault including victims, their support system, or anyone else interested in these issues. The summer session will begin on May 3 and is totally confidential. The 12-week EmPOWERment program is offered at no cost and is offered online. Call the Avalon Center at 931-456-0747 for additional information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.