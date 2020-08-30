I used to tease my dad about his television viewing choices. Every time I went over to his house, if he wasn’t watching sports, his television was always on either the History Channel or the Discovery Channel. Every. Single. Time. He loved Discovery’s “Wicked Tuna” (a show about a Boston area crew of fishermen) and was enthralled with pretty much anything that came on the History Channel.
I have now officially morphed into my father. I, too, watch a lot of things on the Discovery Channel and other similar shows on myriad cable stations. I love Shark Week, which just recently wrapped up on Discovery; but I also enjoy Shark Fest which airs on National Geographic. I watch several survivor series such as “Naked and Afraid,” “Alaskan Bush People” and “Life below Zero.”
Earlier this week, we found a new series called “Expedition to the Edge.” It is a true story about Captain Clemens and a group of family and friends and their 11-month voyage from the Marshall Islands to/through the Northwest Passage. This is one of the most dangerous oceanic trips there is due to the rough, icy waters often staying frozen as much as 10 months out of the year. The Northwest Passage is the route between the Atlantic and the Pacific that runs about 900 nautical miles. It is along the North American waterways, entirely in the Arctic Circle, and is made more difficult due to the huge icebergs and massive amounts of sea ice.
A couple of years ago, I read a harrowing account (“The Kingdom of Ice”) about an 1880s era expedition into those waters on the USS Jeanette. It centers on a team of 32 men led by George Washington De Long. They left San Francisco, CA, heading into deep Arctic waters on a mission to be the first country to reach the North Pole. This true story had me on edge as I read about the huge waves, the boat problems, the sicknesses, ice floes, polar bears, snow blindness, and even the wrecks. At one point in the book, a boat was stuck for days surrounded by ice, totally unable to move.
So, when I saw this show was also slated to follow a modern day unfiltered journey into the Northwest Passage, I was immediately intrigued. We watched the series opener which details the crew preparing this aging sailboat for the treacherous expedition. They worked diligently for months to make sure the sails were ready, the leaks were repaired, the toilet was working, etc. They had to leave by a certain date or they would not reach the Northwest Passage before the waters began the yearly freeze. If they missed the deadline (which they almost did due to waiting on a part to be delivered), they would be unable to make the trip as their window for a safer passage would close.
As you probably guessed, the first show ends just as the crew leaves the harbor and begins their journey. I will have to wait until Sunday to see what their first few days on the water looks like. My biggest concern? They have taken the captain’s two young daughters with them: a decision at least two of the crew members were not happy about. The girls’ mom is also on board and did express concern about them being washed overboard amid rough seas. I must admit, this is frightening to me!
As I watched this show, I couldn’t help but think my dad would probably like it. The very thing I loved to tease him about…I am now doing myself!
